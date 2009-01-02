CARIBPR WIRE, TORONTO, Canada , Weds. June 12, 2024: In a landmark decision, the international body that hands out human rights accreditations has concluded that there is enough basis to review Canada’s “A” status – an unprecedented move that puts it among the ranks of countries like Russia, Iraq, and Venezuela.

The Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) — a United Nations partner — has launched a “Special Review” of the accreditation of the Canadian Human Rights Commission (CHRC). This comes as the result of a complaint by a coalition of Canadian human rights organizations, which submitted federal findings of anti-Black discrimination at the Canadian Human Rights Commission as evidence.

Despite admitting to human rights violations, the Canadian government is currently vying for a seat in the United Nations Human Rights Council from 2028-2030, with a vote happening in 2026.

“With this international review, the Canadian government is now on notice,” says Nicholas Marcus Thompson, with the Black Class Action Secretariat, the coalition lead. “It cannot claim to be a global leader in human rights, while discriminating against its own at home.”

If the international body finds there are grounds to downgrade the CHRC to “B” status, for the first time ever, it will no longer have independent participation rights at the UN Human Rights Council, its subsidiary bodies, and some General Assembly bodies and mechanisms. Further, it will lose the right to vote and hold governance positions at GANHRI.

“The implications of this decision are very serious as Canada has never had its status reviewed in its more than 30 years as a GANHRI member,” says Ketty Nivyabandi, Secretary General for Amnesty International Canada. “We urge the Canadian government and the Commission to take all necessary measures to guarantee the integrity of the Commission and its critical role for Canadians.”

In line with the International Decade for People of African Descent, the coalition is calling for:

JUSTICE: Creating a properly funded direct-access model to the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal (removing CHRC’s role as a gatekeeper with the power to dismiss claims before they reach the Tribunal).

RECOGNITION: Expediting Employment Equity Act amendments to include Black people as an employment equity group.

to include Black people as an employment equity group. DEVELOPMENT: Appointing a Black Equity Commissioner to address discrimination in the public service.

WATCH PRESS CONFERENCE AND ACCESS PHOTOS HERE: https://www.bcas-srcn.org/post/chrc-under-special-review-for-discrimination

BACKGROUND INFO:

On Feb 26, 2024, a coalition of human rights organizations submitted a complaint to the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI).

The coalition consists of: The Black Class Action Secretariat (BCAS), the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), the National Union of Public and General Employees (NUPGE), the Canadian Black Nurses Alliance (CBNA), The Enchanté Network, the Red Coalition, the Federation of Black Canadians (FBC), 613-819 Black Hub, the Black Canadians Civil Society Coalition (BCCSC) and The Canadian Association of Professional Employees (CAPE)

The group provided as evidence: the findings of the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat’s and the Senate Human Rights Committee’s findings of anti-black discrimination.

The complaint highlighted: violations to international human rights laws, and the Paris Principles, internationally agreed upon minimum standards which member human rights institutions are required to adhere to.

The Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) is one of the largest human rights networks worldwide, representing more than 110 National Human rights institutions. It is a recognised, and trusted partner, of the United Nations. GANHRI’s Sub-Committee on Accreditation is responsible for reviewing and accrediting national human rights institutions in compliance with the Paris Principles. The SCA met March 26-28 and published its report and recommendations on June 7, 2024. It decided to initiate a review of Iraq and Canada.

Canada has been a member of GANHRI since its inception in 1993, through the Canadian Human Rights Commission. Its last accreditation review period was from 2016-2022, with its next review slated for 2027. This unprecedented “Special Review”, which Canada has never been subject to in its member history, will investigate the five year period preceding its most recent “A” status accreditation in 2022.

GANHRI members are reviewed every 5 years. As of December 2023, GANHRI is composed of 120 members: 88 “A” status accredited NHRIs and 32 “B” status accredited NHRIs.

There are currently two levels of accreditation:

Status “A” (Fully compliant with the Paris Principles): Institutions participate fully in the international and regional work and meetings of national institutions as voting members, and they can hold office in the Bureau of the International Coordinating Committee or any sub-committee the Bureau establishes. They are also able to participate in sessions of the Human Rights Council and take the floor under any agenda item, submit documentation and take up separate seating.

Status “B” (Partially compliant with the Paris Principles): Institutions may participate as observers in the international and regional meetings of the national human rights institutions. They cannot vote or hold office with the Bureau or its sub-committees. They are not given NHRIs badges, nor may they take the floor under agenda items and submit documentation to the Human Rights Council.

Countries that have previously been under Special Review: Burundi, Madagascar, Nigeria, Chile, Ecuador, Honduras, Mexico, Indonesia, Jordan, Nepal, Great Britain, Panama, Venezuela, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Russia, Iraq.

Special Review Process and timeline: GANHRI will conduct Canada’s Special Review in the fall of 2024, with a decision in the ensuing months. It will examine the five year period from 2016-2022 that led to its most recent “A” status accreditation. If Canada is downgraded to “B” status, it will no longer have independent participation rights at the UN Human Rights Council, its subsidiary bodies and some General Assembly bodies and mechanisms, and will lose the right to vote and hold governance positions at GANHRI.

ADDITIONAL FILES:

VIDEO: GANHRI Meeting

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CzjpWKcJGhX/?igsh=ajk2dHlmcWVnZmd6

MAP: Countries subjected to Special Review

https://static.wixstatic.com/media/8e4f35_458bc54c3f894c6690c810cb81e9b376~mv2.jpg

MAP: GANHRI countries with A/B certifications

https://www.ohchr.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Issues/HRIndicators/NHRI_map.pdf





Canadá bajo investigación por socio de la ONU por discriminación contra los negros

CARIBPR WIRE, TORONTO, Canada , Weds. June 12, 2024: En una decisión histórica, el organismo internacional que otorga acreditaciones de derechos humanos concluyó que hay suficiente fundamento para una revisión del estatus “A” de Canadá, una medida sin precedentes que la posiciona Canadá entre los rangos de países como Rusia, Irak y Venezuela.

La Alianza Global de Instituciones Nacionales de Derechos Humanos (GANHRI), un socio de las Naciones Unidas, lanzó una “Revisión Especial” de la acreditación de la Comisión Canadiense de Derechos Humanos (CHRC). Esto ocurre como resultado de una denuncia de una coalición de organizaciones canadienses de derechos humanos, que presentaron conclusiones federales sobre discriminación contra los negros como prueba ante la Comisión Canadiense de Derechos Humanos.

A pesar de admitir violaciones a los derechos humanos, el gobierno canadiense actualmente compite por un puesto en el Consejo de Derechos Humanos de las Naciones Unidas para el período de 2028 a 2030, la votación se realizará en 2026.

“Con esta revisión internacional, el gobierno canadiense ahora está bajo aviso”, dice Nicholas Marcus Thompson, de la Black Class Action Secretariat (Secretaría de Acción de Clase Negra), líder de la coalición. “No puede pretender ser un líder mundial en derechos humanos, mientras discrimina a su propia gente en su país”.

Si el organismo internacional comprueba que hay fundamentos para degradar la CHRC a estatus “B”, por primera vez en la historia, ya no tendrá derechos de participación independiente en el Consejo de Derechos Humanos de la ONU, sus órganos subsidiarios y algunos órganos y mecanismos de la Asamblea General. Además, perderá el derecho a votar y ocupar posiciones gubernamentales en GANHRI.

“Las implicaciones de esta decisión son muy graves, ya que Canadá nunca tuvo que someter su estatus a revisión en sus más de 30 años como miembro de GANHRI”, dice Ketty Nivyabandi, Secretaria General de Amnistía Internacional Canadá. “Instamos al gobierno canadiense y a la Comisión a tomar todas las medidas necesarias para garantizar la integridad de la Comisión y su papel fundamental para los canadienses”.

Alineada con el Decenio Internacional para los Afrodescendientes, la coalición pide:

JUSTICIA: Crear un modelo de acceso directo adecuadamente financiado al Tribunal Canadiense de Derechos Humanos (eliminando el papel de CHRC como guardián con el poder de desestimar las reclamaciones antes de que lleguen al Tribunal).

RECONOCIMIENTO: Agilizar las enmiendas a la Ley de Equidad en el Empleo para incluir a las personas de la raza negra como un grupo de equidad en el empleo.

para incluir a las personas de la raza negra como un grupo de equidad en el empleo. DESARROLLO: Nombrar a un Comisionado de Equidad Negra para abordar la discriminación en el servicio público.

VEA LA CONFERENCIA DE PRENSA Y ACCEDA FOTOS AQUÍ: https://www.bcas-srcn.org/post/chrc-under-special-review-for-discrimination

INFORMACIÓN DE ANTECEDENTES:

El 26 de febrero de 2024, una coalición de organizaciones de derechos humanos presentó una denuncia ante la Alianza Global de Instituciones Nacionales de Derechos Humanos (GANHRI).

La coalición consiste en: The Black Class Action Secretariat (BCAS), the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), the National Union of Public and General Employees (NUPGE), the Canadian Black Nurses Alliance (CBNA), The Enchanté Network, the Red Coalition, the Federation of Black Canadians (FBC), 613-819 Black Hub, the Black Canadians Civil Society Coalition (BCCSC) y The Canadian Association of Professional Employees (CAPE)

El grupo proporcionó como evidencia: los hallazgos de la Secretaría de la Junta del Tesoro de Canadá y los hallazgos del Comité de Derechos Humanos del Senado sobre la discriminación contra los negros.

La denuncia destacó: violaciones de las leyes internacionales de derechos humanos y los Principios de París, acordaron internacionalmente estándares mínimos que las instituciones de derechos humanos miembros deben cumplir.

La Alianza Global de Instituciones Nacionales de Derechos Humanos (GANHRI) es una de las mayores redes de derechos humanos en todo el mundo, que representa a más de 110 instituciones nacionales de derechos humanos. Es un socio reconocido y de confianza de las Naciones Unidas. El Subcomité de Acreditación de GANHRI se encarga de la revisión y acreditación de las instituciones nacionales de derechos humanos de conformidad con los Principios de París. El SCA se reunió del 26 al 28 de marzo y publicó su informe y recomendaciones el 7 de junio de 2024. Decidió iniciar una revisión de Irak y Canadá.

Canadá ha sido miembro de GANHRI desde sus inicios en 1993, a través de la Comisión Canadiense de Derechos Humanos. Su último período de revisión de la acreditación fue de 2016-2022, y su próxima revisión está programada para 2027. Esta “Revisión Especial” sin precedentes, a la que Canadá nunca ha estado sujeta en su historia de miembro, investigará el período de cinco años anterior a su acreditación de estatus “A” más reciente en 2022.

Los miembros de GANHRI se someten a revisión cada cinco años. A diciembre de 2023, GANHRI está compuesta por 120 miembros: 88 INDH acreditadas con estatus “A” y 32 INDH acreditadas con estatus “B”.

Actualmente existen dos niveles de acreditación:

Estado «A» (Totalmente conforme con los Principios de París): Las instituciones participan plenamente en el trabajo y las reuniones internacionales y regionales de las instituciones nacionales como miembros con derecho a voto, y pueden ocupar cargos en la Oficina del Comité Internacional de Coordinación o en cualquier subcomité que establezca la Oficina. También pueden participar en las sesiones del Consejo de Derechos Humanos y tomar la palabra en relación con cualquier tema de la agenda, presentar documentación y ocupar posiciones separadas.

Estatus “B” (parcialmente conforme con los Principios de París): Las instituciones pueden participar como observadores en las reuniones internacionales y regionales de las instituciones nacionales de derechos humanos. No pueden votar ni ocupar cargos en la Oficina o sus subcomités. No se les dan insignias de INDH, ni pueden tomar la palabra en relación con los temas de la agenda y presentar documentación al Consejo de Derechos Humanos.

Países que han estado previamente bajo Revisión Especial: Burundi, Madagascar, Nigeria, Chile, Ecuador, Honduras, México, Indonesia, Jordania, Nepal, Gran Bretaña, Panamá, Venezuela, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Afganistán, Rusia, Irak.

Proceso de revisión especial y cronograma: GANHRI llevará a cabo la Revisión Especial de Canadá en el otoño de 2024, con una decisión en los meses posteriores. Examinará el período de cinco años de 2016-2022 que condujo a su acreditación de estatus “A” más reciente. Si Canadá pasa a la categoría “B”, ya no tendrá derechos de participación independiente en el Consejo de Derechos Humanos de la ONU, sus órganos subsidiarios y algunos órganos y mecanismos de la Asamblea General, y perderá el derecho de voto y ocupar cargos de gobernanza en GANHRI.

ARCHIVOS ADICIONALES:

VIDEO: Reunión de GANHRI

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CzjpWKcJGhX/?igsh=ajk2dHlmcWVnZmd6

MAPA: Países sometidos a Revisión Especial

https://static.wixstatic.com/media/8e4f35_458bc54c3f894c6690c810cb81e9b376~mv2.jpg

MAPA: Países GANHRI con certificaciones A/B

https://www.ohchr.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Issues/HRIndicators/NHRI_map.pdf



