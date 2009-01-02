The tech-travel company transforms inter-Caribbean travel with a seamless booking portal for flights, bespoke experiences and accommodations

CARIBPR WIRE, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Feb. 25, 2025: Breeze Travel Solutions, a

leader in tech-driven travel has launched Caribbean Travel & Tours, the region’s first all-in-one booking platform. Designed to transform Caribbean travel, CTT seamlessly integrates flights and accommodations and curated local experiences into a single portal, eliminating the hassle of booking each component separately across multiple platforms with the support of expert recommendations and AI tools.

“As avid lovers of exploring untouched corners of the Caribbean, our team sought a platform that brought together the best experiences the Caribbean has to offer while eliminating the hurdles that have made island-hopping and inter-Caribbean travel so complicated,” says Casey Davy, CEO of Breeze Travel. “The one-stop shop we yearned for simply did not exist, so we created it. Born out of necessity, travelers will find utility and convenience in CTT as a mainstay to booking every aspect of their next trip to the Caribbean, without leaving the website.”

CTT invites travelers to dive deeper into the heart of the Caribbean with unique local experiences that go beyond the ordinary. From private chefs to knowledgeable historians and more, CTT users can connect with the region’s rich culture on a personal level, whether it’s uncovering the layers of a destination’s history or taking a steel pan lesson.

Travelers unsure of their next Caribbean destination or seeking new recommendations can utilize the platform’s AI-powered travel assistant. From suggesting ideal lengths of stay to seamlessly connecting flights between islands, the virtual assistant simplifies trip planning, delivering a highly curated and low-effort booking experience. Alternatively, users in need of more hands-on assistance can contact the platform’s travel concierge for first-person recommendations and planning solutions.

Understanding the power of social media, CTT empowers influencers to monetize their platforms to create personalized destination itineraries so travelers can book and experience the same trips as their favorite online personalities. Travel agents, too, can find utility in CTT to provide seamless, 360-degree destination itineraries for clients.

CTT leverages cutting-edge technology to provide real-time flight and lodging availability. From international and local airlines to luxury resorts or cozy bed-and-breakfasts, CTT users don’t miss a beat with access to live booking availability.

Learn more at https://www.caribbeantravelandtours.com/.

SOURCE: Caribbean Travels & Tours

