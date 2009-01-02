CARIBPR WIRE, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, Thurs. Dec. 26, 2024: Chairman Lee Man-hee delivered a sermon on the true meaning of Christmas during the “Christmas Commemoration Service” held on December 25 at the Suwon Church of Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Shincheonji Church).

The event was attended by over 100 Protestant pastors from the Seoul metropolitan area and a total of approximately 13,800 people.

“Jesus, who is holy and without sin, bore (the sins of humanity) in our place. Through this, a (new) path of life was opened for us. This is why Jesus became our Savior.”

Chairman Lee explained the true meaning of Christmas and further urged attendees to never forget the sacrifice of Jesus, who shed his blood for the atonement of our sins, and to live out a life of faith in accordance with the Bible, today at the time of Revelation’s fulfillment.

Chairman Lee reiterated, “God has been working to save humanity. Jesus, following God’s will, took upon himself the sins of the world to save us.” He continued, “This is why the world commemorates the birth of Jesus today. If Jesus had not borne the sins of the world, humanity would have faced destruction like in the time of Noah.”

Chairman Lee emphasized, “The purpose of our faith is to enter the kingdom of heaven. This is why we have persevered through all hardships until today. The Book of Revelation is fulfilled at the Second Coming of Jesus, who promised its fulfillment during his first coming.”

Chairman Lee stated, “What Shincheonji Church of Jesus testifies to is not what will happen in the future but the actual fulfillment of prophecy. If the reality of Revelation is being testified, shouldn’t people come quickly to listen and confirm it for themselves?”

He added, “Failing to confirm the reality of Revelation means one’s faith is not rooted in the Bible but outside of it. Isn’t it better to have faith based on understanding rather than ignorance?”

Addressing the Protestant pastors present, Chairman Lee emphasized, “Every shepherd must teach their congregation the truth exactly as it has been fulfilled in Revelation.” With this, he concluded his sermon.

On December 25, over 12,000 members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus John Tribe, including those from Suwon Church and Seoul and southern Gyeonggi Province, welcomed Chairman Lee Man-hee and visiting pastors. Congregants lined the streets, extending nearly 700 meters around the church, holding signs that read “Welcome” and “We love you” to greet attendees.

Lee Hyun-soo (28), a member of Shincheonji Church, shared, “I came with great anticipation to see and hear firsthand the words of someone who has witnessed God’s work unfolding. I hope the visiting pastors also leave with much grace today, which is why I joined the welcoming line.”

The colorful reception featured traditional Korean percussion bands, honor guards, military bands, and other performances. Passersby, including local citizens and shop owners, stopped to watch the festive procession. One shopkeeper remarked, “It’s surprising to see such a long line of people right outside my store during the Christmas holidays. I think anyone would feel joy being welcomed like this.”

A total of 13,800 people, including pastors, congregants, and citizens, participated in the event.

During the service, a Baptist pastor reflected, “This was not just a celebration but a meaningful time to deeply consider the significance of Christmas. It also helped me think about how to guide my congregation’s faith. It was a moving and comforting experience amidst a chaotic world.”

A Shincheonji Church representative explained, “Chairman Lee’s sermon today showed how Jesus’ blood is working in Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which has been created according to the Bible. This was acknowledged by the Protestant pastors who attended, and we aim to continue fostering open communication and cooperation with Protestant pastors moving forward.”

At 93 years of age, Chairman Lee continues an active ministry. Since January, he has visited over 70 Shincheonji branch churches across South Korea to hear members’ concerns, teach about the fulfillment of Revelation, and emphasize the importance of Bible-based faith.