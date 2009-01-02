TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Claudette McGowan launches C Suite, a new cyber security program and podcast designed to elevate cyber literacy and digital awareness for everyday people.

On February 4th, McGowan aired her first episode of the C Suite podcast, landing one of the top spots in the Canadian Technology category.

The first episode featured Kevin Mandia, CEO of FireEye. He shared his account of what happened in December 2020, when FireEye discovered a significant cyber breach within their network.

Listen to Episode 1 of C Suite on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

The need to enhance personal cyber literacy has never been greater.

“As we continue to increase the time we spend online, consumers have an opportunity to learn more about cybersecurity best practices, so they can continue to use new and existing digital platforms with confidence,” says TD’s Claudette McGowan, Global Executive Officer, Protect Fusion and Cyber Experience.

In addition to being a Cyber Security executive, McGowan serves as Chair of Canada’s CILAR (Coalition of Innovation Leaders Against Racism). Together, with innovation colleagues like Yung Wu, CEO MaRS Discovery District she is launching new cyber learning programs and job opportunities for youth in late 2021.

“As COVID-19 demands new ways of working, cyber attackers have found new targets. The explosion of entry points and the associated rise of cybercrime means it’s critical that we focus our innovation economy on cyber resilience and scaling ventures that will maintain and build our defensive shields against these fast developing threats.” – Yung Wu

Visit GlobalCSuite.org and follow @GlobalCSuite on social media for daily tips, information, upcoming webinars and cyber security jobs opportunities.

About C Suite

C Suite is a global cyber literacy movement created to raise personal cyber awareness. The focus of C Suite is to elevate cyber fluency and digital confidence through events, podcasts, and new learning experiences. This global movement showcases a year-round commitment to creating safer digital environments for all. Through regular reminders, tips, and training, C Suite taps directly into the greatest asset on Earth, people.

About CILAR

The Coalition of Innovation Leaders Against Racism (CILAR) was established to leverage the connections of Black, Indigenous and people of colour to the innovation sector – a critical part of rebuilding and transitioning to the new economy. Composed of senior members of Canada’s tech, innovation and advanced industry sectors, CILAR’s work will be driven by its broad membership. Using the strong institutional influence of its members, as well as a system-focused approach, CILAR aims to have a wide network impact.