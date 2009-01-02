Carnival Association Chair, 17 Year Gold Medal Swimming Sensation, Georgetown Mayor, Top Lawyer to Be Grand Marshals of Independence Parade

CARIBPR Wire, Brooklyn, NY, Thurs. June 8, 2023: New Yorkers will join the Guyanese American community to celebrate Guyana’s 57th Independence Anniversary on Sunday, June 11, 2023, when the annual Guyanese Independence parade on Church Avenue in Brooklyn.

In a statement Tuesday, Kevin King, Vice Chairman of the Guyana Independence Celebration Committee New York announced that Jamaican dancehall superstar Busy Signal will headline the event. For his part, Reanno Vevon Gordon, whose stage name is Busy Signal, promised to bring the house down with a stellar performance.

King also announced that Busy Signal will also be honored by Jamaican American Congresswoman Yvette Clark and the Guyana Independence Committee for his outstanding contribution to dancehall music.

Appearing on Brooklyn’s Caribbean Power Jam Radio last Friday night, the obviously pumped dancehall legend said he was honored to be invited to perform at the Guyanese Independence celebration, as he sees himself as part of the One Caribbean family.

The parade kicks off at 11:30 A.M. on June 11, 2023, at Church and Albany Avenues. The parade will proceed East on Church Ave, North on Flatbush Avenue, East on Parkside Ave and into Prospect Park, for the grand independence concert at LeFrak Center. Over twenty-five Guyanese artistes will entertain the usually massive and jubilant audience. The celebration will feature a special tribute to the twenty-one school children who perished in the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory fire.

Adding star power to the landmark celebration will be seventeen-year-old swimming sensation, Raekwon Noel, who copped five gold medals at the 2023 CARIFTA Championship, popular Attorney at law Nigel Hughes, Georgetown Mayor Ubraj Narine, Chairman of the West Indian American Day Carnival Association (WIADCA), Michelle Gibbs, and EmblemHealth Vice President, Ann Marie Adamson, all Grand Marshals of the parade.

The artistes line up include Eddie Neblett, Maji, Trevon Vibez, Denise Belfon, Big Red, Poonam Singh, Nesta Nelson, Denisha McCurchin, Gavin Mendonca, Supper Terry One Man Band, Granny Ivy, Mattic Queen, Jadel, Bollywood star Rohied Chan, Skinny Banton, Freezy, Odayne Rhoden, Linky First, Sabance, Chris Nelson, Jarel Bartholomew, Brandon Harding, Warchild, Pablo G, Zebuluon the Councilor, Thugy Lord, Kurtlee, Subance, Mandella Links, Hypasounds, Jorey, and Busyfreelandz

The Guyana Independence celebration in New York is the largest Guyanese celebration outside of Guyana and the second largest West Indian American celebration in New York City, after the Labor Day parade.

Democratic Leader in the US Congress Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, , New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez and several other New Your State and City elected officials, will attend.

Other honorees include Attorney Keith Scotland, a member of parliament from Trinidad and Tobago Caribbean Airlines, Raekwon Noel; physician Dr. Keith Cummings; Director of the African Cultural Development Association (ACDA), Jean Violet Baptist; Georgetown Mayor, Ubraj Narine; health insurance executive Roger Singh; recording artiste Poonam Singh, EmblemHealth Vice President, Ann Marie Adamson; director of the Guyana Cultural Association (GCA), Claire-Ann Goring, folklorist/musician Gavin Mendoza, President of AscentCorp, Lawrence Fanfair; Queens Deputy Borough President, Ronda Binda, Founder and CEO of Caring for Others, Eslene Richmond Shockley, Rupununi Indigenous Youth Leader, Shavez Hendricks, Businessman Agaz Asgaraly, Physician, Dr. Gordon John, Poultry Nutritionist, Dr. Colwayne Morris, Guyanese reggae legend, Mortimer Sofyley (Natural Black), Savvy Bistro and Bar, Joshua House for Children founder Carlton Guilliams and Environmental Engineer, former EPA Head, Dr. Vincent Adams.

Tickets are available at Eventbrite, German’s Restaurant 410 Utica Avenue, Brooklyn NY 11203, Pam’s Bakery 4620 Church Avenue, Brooklyn NY 11203, Caribbean Vision Center 1012 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11226, YRP Barbers 1086 Rutland Road, Brooklyn NY 11212, Sybil’s Restaurant 13217 Liberty Ave, Queens, NY 11419 and First Option Juice and Salad Bar 1832 E2nd street, Scotch Plains NJ 07076 and Spice N Thing Restaurant 442 Main Street, East Orange, NJ 07018.

For more information call 929-487-5095 or visit: www.celebrateguyananyc.com

Source: Guyana Independence Celebration Committee New York

CAPTION: Jamaican dancehall superstar Busy Signal, l., will headline the Guyana Independence Celebration In Brooklyn On June 11, 2023 while seventeen-year-old swimming sensation, Raekwon Noel, r., will be among the Grand Marshals.