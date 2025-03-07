With more than 15 years’ experience, SLS LATAM Argentina and Chile have always been exceptional as they offer the market quality training and specialized consulting in Cisco, which has earned them a solid reputation among IT professionals and organizations throughout Latin America. By integrating EnterOne’s extensive educational catalogue and global resources, the SLS LATAM Argentina and Chile portfolio will expand to thousands of courses and certifications, providing its customers with never-before-seen training options. This partnership will also expand the strategic partnerships of SLS LATAM Argentina and Chile, incorporating suppliers such as Microsoft, AWS, F5, VMware, among others, thus ensuring access to innovative and multi-vendor training solutions.

“The acquisition of SLS LATAM Argentina and Chile represents a key step in our mission to expand EnterOne globally and deliver unparalleled training solutions,” said Anthony Hamilton, CEO of EnterOne. “These companies bring a wealth of experience and in-depth knowledge of the local market, which aligns perfectly with our vision of empowering IT professionals around the world”.

Furthermore, EnterOne will leverage this acquisition to expand its operations to Paraguay, Uruguay and other South American regions, opening new markets and bringing its innovative training solutions to a wider audience.

“We are very excited to join EnterOne and enhance our capabilities,” said Matías Villaverde, Key Leader of SLS LATAM Argentina and Chile. “This partnership, in addition to strengthening our portfolio, allows us to more effectively meet the growing needs of IT professionals and businesses in the region.”

This acquisition reflects EnterOne’s commitment to professional development and digital transformation in Latin America. Together, EnterOne and SLS LATAM Argentina and Chile are creating a powerful force in IT education and consulting, empowering the region’s workforce to thrive in a highly competitive global marketplace.

About EnterOne:

EnterOne is a global provider of IT training and services, specializing in advanced education in cutting-edge technologies. Recognized for its innovative solutions across Cisco, VMware, AWS, and Microsoft, EnterOne empowers professionals around the world in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, cloud, and cybersecurity.

About SLS LATAM Argentina and Chile:

SLS LATAM Argentina and Chile are Cisco Learning Partners with an outstanding track record in delivering high-quality IT training and consulting. With extensive experience in networking, cloud solutions and cybersecurity, they are trusted partners in the IT ecosystem in Latin America.

