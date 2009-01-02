The international leader in car rentals will introduce its Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands to each new market

ST. LOUIS, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – Enterprise Holdings, the world’s largest vehicle rental business, today announced new franchise locations in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Morocco and the Bahamas. Each of the three new markets will feature car rental options from the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands.

In the U.S. Virgin Islands, the company plans to open locations and provide service on the three main islands of St. Thomas, St. Croix and St. John, beginning with the buildout of a location at the Cyril E. King Airport in St. Thomas, the largest international airport in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Expansion plans in the Bahamas include an initial location at the Lynden Pindling International Airport and one additional branch in Nassau. Another location will be added at the Grand Bahama International Airport in Freeport at a later date. In Morocco, plans include downtown locations in both Marrakech and Casablanca along with a presence at major airports.

“Over the past 10 years, we’ve executed an aggressive global growth plan designed to ensure our customers have greater access to the brands they know and love, no matter where they travel,” said Peter Smith, vice president of global franchising at Enterprise Holdings. “Franchisees appreciate the Enterprise standard of excellence and have transformed our business by helping us grow a significant international footprint. Around the corner, or around the world, Enterprise has you covered.”

With a presence in more than 90 countries and territories, Enterprise Holdings employs 75,000-plus global team members with a focus on becoming the best mobility provider in the world by listening to and exceeding customer expectations. The company partners with local providers that have a strong reputation for customer service excellence.

