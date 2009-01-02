SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico and MIAMI, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – GM Sectec, a global leader in cybersecurity, and Visa, the world’s leader in digital payments, have announced the development of a virtual initiative – following a series of successful roadshows in Latin America in 2019 – where they will work together, with the objective of evangelizing, educating and guiding companies in the adoption of secure payment technologies and practices, taking into consideration the moment that we are living in worldwide due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 health crisis is putting the world at risk. The impact on businesses, markets and economies is already beginning to be felt, and in business ecosystems the demand for strong measures to ensure business continuity is fundamental.

At a global level, the changes and challenges that companies have faced include adapting to new tele-working scenarios, unknown until only about three months ago, have created unique opportunities on all ends of the digital divide. For many large corporations, this option has become the norm and many have chosen to adopt it permanently, at least for the rest of 2020.

As a result, the number of people making electronic payments has multiplied, as shown by the recent Visa study which presented that more than 13 million of its cardholders made an e-commerce transaction for the first time in the first quarter of 2020, in key markets in Latin America and the Caribbean. This means that two out of every 10 active e-commerce cardholders are “new to e-commerce,” representing up to 14 percent of all active Visa accounts in key markets during this period.

“Our intention in developing our GM Sectec & Visa ‘PaySec Talks’ on the heels of our successful ‘PaySec Day’ Events throughout Latin America in 2019; is to promote the adoption of secure payment technologies and practices in concert with our Strategic Partner, Visa. Offering organizations and individuals who are working from home, the opportunity to learn about the tools, tactics and procedures they have available today to prevent multi-vector fraud and identity theft is a critical objective for all of us here at GM Sectec.” said Héctor Guillermo Martínez, President of GM Sectec.

Through the “PaySec Talks”, which will be held throughout July, in three sessions – English, Spanish and Portuguese – GM Sectec and Visa will be sharing better strategies and practices on how to maintain the security of their customers’ information and data when conducting electronic transactions.

“We have seen a pivotal change in consumer shopping behaviors as a result of the pandemic, which has rapidly reinforced the multiple benefits of e-commerce and contactless payments, as consumers prioritize health, safety and hygiene both at home and when out shopping,” said Eduardo Perez, Chief Risk Officer for Visa Latina America and the Caribbean. ”Now is the time for issuers, acquirers and businesses to invest in quickly implementing payment services that consumers will increasingly demand during and as we overcome this situation.”

for this reason, we want through the PaySec Talks, to educate companies in Latin America, where e-commerce is a growing alternative, to ensure the safety of their customers and their business.”

The “PaySec Talks” will be held on July 2nd, 16th and 30th, to participate you just have to register through the following link: https://events.gmsectec.com/visagmsectec

About GM Sectec

GM Sectec offers innovative solutions and services in cybersecurity, governance, and compliance focused on managing digital risk. Its solutions are designed to detect advanced attacks and respond to them effectively, reducing business risk, fraud, and cybercrime. Founded in 1970 as General Computer Corporation and later as GM Group in the 1990s, GM Sectec has an extensive track record and experience in the management of policies and integrated processes of technologies and standards for data protection in payment system risk. Its commitment to the principles of simplicity, innovation and customer success has made them the leading and fastest growing provider of security and technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. GM Sectec has been selected as one of the “Hot 150 Cybersecurity Companies to watch in 2020″ by Cybercrime Magazine. To learn more about GM Security Technologies, visit our website: www.gmsectec.com

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network – enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About Visa, visa.com/blog and @VisaNews.

