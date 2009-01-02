CaribPR Wire, NEW YORK, NY, Friday May 3, 2024: Esteemed Jamaican-born jazz legend, Grammy-nominated, Dr. Monty Alexander, C.D., O.J., is set to bring the vibrant spirit of Jamaica’s music to the island of Honolulu just weeks before his 80th birthday, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings, known as D-Day.

Following the release of his latest musical masterpiece, the album ‘D-Day,’ on March 29th under the prestigious French record label PeeWee, Alexander will grace the stage at prestigious Blue Note Hawaii. The venue, located inside the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort at 2335 Kalakaua Ave., is renowned as Hawaii’s premier 326-seat live music destination.

The performance, scheduled for May 4th, promises an electrifying celebration of the album’s release ahead of Alexander’s milestone birthday. Joined by bassist Luke Sellick and drummer Jason Brown, two shows are scheduled at 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

“I am very happy to celebrate my upcoming 80th in Hawaii at the Blue Note, where I will not only play selections from my brand new release, D-Day, but also play selections that reflect my beloved Jamaica where I was born, and where I have fond memories of participating in many recording sessions at Studio 1, as a music pioneer at the dawn of Ska when I was still a teenager,” commented Alexander. “Hope to see as many of my fans as possible – and of course, especially those who love the music of Jamaica.”

Tickets for the event are priced at $35-45, offering an unparalleled opportunity to experience the magic of Alexander’s legendary jazz expertise.

Fans can get tickets here by logging on now to https://www.bluenotejazz.com/hawaii/shows/?eid=13603273

MONTY’S OTHER UPCOMING LIVE PERFORMANCES & BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION SHOWS

The release of ‘D-Day,’ will be accompanied by other tour dates to also mark Alexander’s birthday worldwide. They will include:

The Puerto Rico Jazz Festival in San Juan on May 17 th .

. The Bern Jazz Festival in Switzerland from May 21 st to May 26 th .

to May 26 . Birdland, New York City from May 28 th to June 1 st for his D-Day and 80 th birthday celebration.

to June 1 for his D-Day and 80 birthday celebration. Jazz Alley, Seattle from June 6-9 th .

. The San Francisco Jazz Festival on June 11 th .

. Blue’s Alley, Washington, D.C. from June 14-16 th .

. Ronnie Scott’s London from June 24-28 th .

. New Morning, Domaine de Fontblanche in France on July 3 rd and July 6 th , respectively; and.

and July 6 , respectively; and. Victoria Hall, Switzerland on Nov. 25th.

See all performances and book advance tickets now at https://bnds.us/b8c6pc.

D’DAY’S FULL TRACK

The full track of the new album is as follows:

01 – Intro [0:16]

02 – I’ll Never Smile Again (R. Lowe) [04:18]

03 – Aggression (M. Alexander) [06:03]

04 – Oh Why (M. Alexander) [06:37]

05 – Restoration (M. Alexander) [06:34]

06 – June 6 (M. Alexander) [06:14]

07 – River of Peace (M. Alexander) [05:49]

08 – Smile (C. Chaplin) [06:30]

09 – V.E. Swing (M. Alexander) [04:22]

10 – You Can See (M. Alexander) [05:33]

11 – D-Day Voices (M. Alexander/L. Alexander) [04:28]

12 – Day-O (Trad.) [02:52

ABOUT ALEXANDER

Renowned for his extensive discography and hailed as one of the greatest jazz pianists of all time, Alexander’s contributions to music have earned him prestigious honors, including the Commander in the Order of Distinction and the Order of Jamaica. His unwavering passion for music, coupled with his Jamaican and Caribbean heritage, continues to inspire audiences worldwide.

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, on June 6, 1944, Alexander’s musical journey began at an early age. By 16, he was already proficient in various musical genres, including cha-cha, merengue, calypso, reggae, and ska. Moving to the United States at 17, he quickly gained recognition, accompanying jazz legends like Frank Sinatra, Milt Jackson, Dizzy Gillespie, and others. Today, Alexander remains an iconic figure in American jazz, blues, and gospel, infusing his music with the vibrant rhythms of his Jamaican and Caribbean heritage.

For more information, visit his YouTube channel or his official website at https://montyalexander.com/. You can also follow him on Facebook at facebook.com/officialmontyalexander or stay updated on his performances through his Twitter handle, @montyHKE.

