The new appointment marks Hotel Equities’ entry into the CALA markets with expansion plans underway through its Trust Hospitality division

CARIBPR WIRE, ATLANTA, GA, Tues. May 14, 2024: Leading hospitality management firm, Hotel Equities (“HE”), is thrilled to announce its selection as the management partner for the highly anticipated Hampton by Hilton hotel in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. The hotel is the first new hotel development in the U.S. Virgin Islands in over 30 years. This landmark project, developed by Shaun Miller of Haven Development, also marks the first Hilton focused service hotel in the area, bringing the exceptional service and high standards of quality that Hilton is known for, to the region. The new hotel is the inaugural property under Hotel Equities’ Trust Hospitality division, marking the company’s debut in the Caribbean and Latin American markets.

Nestled adjacent to the picturesque West Indian marina and overlooking downtown Charlotte Amalie, the 126-guest room Hampton by Hilton St. Thomas is set to become a beacon of hospitality catering to both business and leisure travelers visiting the US Virgin Islands. Boasting charming Danish colonial architecture, the hotel will blend seamlessly with the vibrant cultural tapestry of Charlotte Amalie, the capital and largest city in the US Virgin Islands.

“This partnership with Hotel Equities represents a significant milestone for our project,” said Shaun Miller, Founder & Owner of Haven Development. “Together, we are not only opening the first Hampton by Hilton hotel in the market but also contributing to the revitalization of tourism in St. Thomas. Our commitment to enhancing the visitor experience extends beyond hospitality, as evidenced by our investment in infrastructure, including a dedicated power plant and a private FBO airport.”

“Hampton by Hilton is a guest favorite that consistently raises the bar and sets the standard for its category in every country and territory where it debuts and we are excited to bring the Hampton by Hilton brand to the region alongside Haven Development and Hotel Equities,” said Pablo Maturana, vice president of development, Hilton, Caribbean and Latin America. “We are proud to serve quality-driven and value-conscious travelers at more than 3,000 properties in 40 countries and territories around the globe and to be the No. 1 ranked lodging franchise for the past 15 years.”

Scheduled to open in Q1 of 2025, the Hampton by Hilton St. Thomas will offer a range of amenities tailored to travelers to include an indoor/outdoor bar and a restaurant serving tapas-style small plate offerings. Day passes will be available for cruise passengers to also enjoy the hotel’s amenities, further enhancing the island’s tourism offerings.

“This marks an exciting start in the CALA region through our partnership with Trust Hospitality and we could not be more aligned in vision,” remarked Joe Reardon, Chief Development Officer of HE. “Our collaboration with Haven Development to manage this new Hampton by Hilton hotel exemplifies our dedication to expanding in new markets with our Trust Hospitality division to meet the needs of hotel owners and sets the stage for further growth and success.”

“The Charlotte Amalie market cries out for a new, branded hotel like a Hampton by Hilton,” said Michael Register, Principal of Trust Hospitality. “We are confident this hotel will perform extremely well. It will be the first of many that Hotel Equities and Trust Hospitality have planned for the region.”

Bryan DeCort, Chief Operating Officer of HE, emphasized, “With a focus on operational excellence, this partnership lays the groundwork for success. Drawing on our lengthy experience managing award-winning Hampton by Hilton properties [Hotel Equities’ current portfolio of open/operating hotels includes 20 Hampton by Hilton hotels], we are enthusiastic about making the Hampton by Hilton St. Thomas the top choice for travelers seeking comfort and convenience in the U.S. Virgin Islands.”

With direct air service from major U.S. cities and its strategic location near the cruise ship port and nearby Havensight Mall, the hotel is ideally located to cater to business and leisure travelers alike.

Hotel Equities seleccionada para administrar el primer hotel de la marca Hampton by Hilton en Santo Tomás, Islas Vírgenes de Estados Unidos

La reciente selección marca la entrada de Hotel Equities a los mercados de América Latina y el Caribe (CALA) con planes de expansión en curso a través de su división Trust Hospitality

CARIBPR WIRE, ATLANTA, GA, May 15, 2024: La firma líder en administración hotelera, Hotel Equities (”HE”), se complace en anunciar su selección como socio administrativo para el muy esperado hotel Hampton by Hilton en Santo Tomás, Islas Vírgenes de Estados Unidos. El hotel es el primer emprendimiento hotelero en las Islas Vírgenes de los Estados Unidos en más de 30 años. Este proyecto histórico, desarrollado por Shaun Miller de Haven Development, también marca el primer hotel centrado en servicios Hilton en el área, brindando el servicio excepcional y altos estándares de calidad por los que la marca Hilton es reconocida en la región. El nuevo hotel es la propiedad inaugural bajo la división Trust Hospitality de Hotel Equities, marcando la entrada de la empresa a los mercados del Caribe y América Latina.

Situada junto a la pintoresca marina en las Indias Occidentales y con vistas al centro de Charlotte Amalie, Hampton by Hilton St. Thomas con 126 habitaciones está diseñado para convertirse en un modelo hospitalario dedicado a atender a viajeros de negocios y placer que visitan las Islas Vírgenes de Estados Unidos. Con una atractiva arquitectura colonial danesa, el hotel se mezcla de manera transparente con el vibrante tapiz cultural de Charlotte Amalie, la capital y ciudad más grande de las Islas Vírgenes de Estados Unidos.

“Esta asociación con Hotel Equities representa un logro significativo para nuestro proyecto”, dijo Shaun Miller, fundador y propietario de Haven Development. “Conjuntamente, no solo abrimos el primer hotel Hampton by Hilton en el mercado, sino que también contribuimos a la revitalización del turismo en Santo Tomás. Nuestro compromiso de mejorar la experiencia del visitante se extiende más allá de la hospitalidad, como lo demuestra nuestra inversión en infraestructura, incluida una planta de energía dedicada y un aeropuerto privado de FBO”.

“Hampton by Hilton es uno de los favoritos de los huéspedes que constantemente eleva el listón y establece el estándar para su categoría en todos los países y territorios donde se posiciona y estamos muy contentos de traer la marca Hampton by Hilton a la región junto con Haven Development y Hotel Equities”, dijo Pablo Maturana, vicepresidente de desarrollo de Hilton, Caribe y América Latina. “Nos enorgullece servir a viajeros motivados por la calidad y conscientes del valor en más de 3.000 propiedades en 40 países y territorios de todo el mundo y ser la franquicia de alojamiento clasificada en primer lugar por los últimos 15 años”.

Programado para ser inaugurado en el primer trimestre de 2025, el Hampton by Hilton St. Thomas ofrecerá una variedad de servicios específicamente diseñados para viajeros, entre ellos un bar interior/exterior y un restaurante que sirve platos pequeños al estilo tapas. Los pases de un día estarán disponibles para que los pasajeros de cruceros también disfruten de las comodidades del hotel, mejorando aún más la oferta turística de la isla.

“Esto marca un comienzo emocionante en la región de CALA a través de nuestra asociación con Trust Hospitality y no podemos estar más alineados con la visión”, comentó Joe Reardon, director de desarrollo de HE. “Nuestra colaboración con Haven Development para administrar este nuevo hotel Hampton by Hilton ejemplifica nuestra dedicación a expandirnos en nuevos mercados con nuestra división Trust Hospitality para satisfacer las necesidades de los propietarios de hoteles y prepara el escenario para un mayor crecimiento y éxito”.

“El mercado de Charlotte Amalie pide a gritos un nuevo hotel de marca como un Hampton by Hilton”, dijo Michael Register, director de Trust Hospitality. “Tenemos la certeza de que este hotel tendrá un rendimiento extremadamente bueno. Será el primero de muchos planificados por Hotel Equities y Trust Hospitality para la región”.

Bryan DeCort, director de operaciones de HE, enfatizó: “Con un enfoque en la excelencia operativa, esta asociación sienta las bases para el éxito. Sobre la base de nuestra larga experiencia en administración de propiedades galardonadas de Hampton by Hilton [la cartera actual de hoteles abiertos/operativos de Hotel Equities incluye 20 hoteles Hampton by Hilton], estamos entusiasmados en hacer del Hampton by Hilton St. Thomas la mejor opción para los viajeros que buscan comodidad y conveniencia en las Islas Vírgenes de Estados Unidos”.

Con servicio aéreo directo desde las principales ciudades de Estados Unidos y su ubicación estratégica cerca del puerto de cruceros y cerca del Havensight Mall, el hotel tiene una localización ideal para atender tanto a los viajeros de negocios y de placer.

