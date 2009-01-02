Nearly 90 team members in Jamaica promoted, reflecting ibex’s commitment to internal talent development and leadership pipeline

ibex Celebrates Employee Growth & Career Advancement in Jamaica with Third iGrow with ibex Event Nearly 90 team members promoted, reinforcing commitment to internal talent development and leadership pipeline

CARIBPR WIRE, KINGSTON, Jamaica, Feb. 19, 2025: ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, recently hosted its third iGrow with ibex event in Jamaica, celebrating employee achievements and fostering career growth within the organization. The event, a cornerstone of ibex’s talent development strategy, recognized the 89 Jamaican team members who earned promotions over the past two quarters, highlighting the company’s commitment to nurturing talent from within.

iGrow with ibex is a recognition program designed to empower employees, drive employee development and engagement, and build a robust leadership pipeline. The event provides employees with opportunities to connect with leaders, participate in career pathing discussions, and learn about future career opportunities within the company. This year’s event also celebrated two standout employees: the longest-tenured team member and the most promoted individual at ibex Jamaica, both of whom exemplify the company’s culture of career acceleration.

“At ibex, we believe that our people are our greatest asset,” said Phil Taylor, Senior Vice President and Country Manager for ibex Jamaica. “iGrow with ibex is a testament to our commitment to fostering a culture of growth and opportunity. By investing in our employees’ development, we ensure that ibex remains a place where talent thrives and where future leaders are born.”

The event, led by ibex’s Talent Mobility team, reinforces the company’s focus on internal mobility as a key differentiator. Through initiatives like iGrow with ibex, ibex Jamaica continues to strengthen its foundation by identifying, developing, and elevating talent from within. This approach enhances employee engagement while supporting the company’s ability to scale effectively.

As ibex Jamaica looks to the future, programs like iGrow with ibex will remain central to its mission of creating a workplace where employees can grow, succeed, and achieve their career aspirations.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of approximately 30 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including the AI-powered ibex Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 175 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09ad0cd0-143c-412d-af6f-a46d0766cc9a



