DALLAS, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – MCI Water Equipment Technologies was awarded 50 containerized seawater reverse osmosis systems deployed to the Middle East. The systems are designed to handle varying feed water quality to different sites.

Countries around the world are dealing with population expansion. Land development puts a great strain on government resources and infrastructure to provide the basic needs to their citizens. Often, municipal infrastructure services will not reach underdeveloped areas for years.

Seawater Reverse Osmosis System Includes:

Engineers at MCI Water Equipment Technologies developed Seawater Reverse Osmosis systems that incorporates floating feed pumps and ultrafiltration membranes. This system will be able to produce 300,000 GPD (1,136 m3/day) of high-quality water. Each system will be packaged inside a customized container that is designed and built in house. The air-conditioned containers are fitted with the latest technology and construction materials. The advanced features will achieve the highest efficiency and operational needs of each system. MCI WET Engineers were able to overcome many challenges to provide advanced Seawater Reverse Osmosis systems suited for communities all over the globe.

Our factory in Dallas, Texas provides one of the most modern fabrication facilities in the industry today. MCI Water Equipment Technologies has the capability to produce and deliver 50 containers, and ancillary equipment in a timeframe unmatched by any other company. Our experience with large scale projects allows MCI Water Equipment Technologies to execute this project at a record pace.

MCI Water Equipment Technologies, Raafat Ali, Middle East Manager, said: “Our multi-disciplined work force and 240,000 sq. ft. state of the art manufacturing facility can design and engineer projects with specialized equipment requiring complex customization.”

MCI Water Equipment Technologies is setting revolutionary benchmarks for others to follow.

