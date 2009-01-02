Abu Dhabi, 1 May 2023: 2 / 3 May 2023, the Petersberg Climate Dialogue will take place at the Federal Foreign Office, at the invitation of German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, and COP28 President-Designate, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber.

Media unable to attend in person are invited to watch and/or listen to the speeches and the press conference LIVESTREAMEDvia link – see details below:

Tuesday, 2 May, 10.30 – 12.00 (CET)

Speeches from the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukray and COP28 President-Designate Dr Sultan Al Jaber will be livestreamed.

A live video feed will be provided via the Twitter channels of the Federal Foreign Office in German (@AuswaertigesAmt), English and Arabic (@GermanyDiplo)

Wednesday, 3 May, 13.45 – 14.15 (CET)

Joint press conference by German Federal Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, and COP28 President-Designate, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber will be livestreamed.

Languages: German-English (simultaneous interpretation)

A live video feed will be provided via the Twitter channels of the Federal Foreign Office in German (@AuswaertigesAmt) and English (@GermanyDiplo)

For all media enquiries and requests for interviews, please contact [email protected]

