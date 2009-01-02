CALGARY, AB, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Parkland Corporation (”Parkland”, “we”, the “Company”, or “our”) (TSX: PKI) today is pleased to announce that financial technology executive Mariame McIntosh Robinson will stand for election to its Board of Directors (the “Board”) at its Annual General Meeting (”AGM”) on March 28, 2024.

“Mariame is an accomplished executive with expertise in key markets that Parkland serves; the Caribbean and the United States,” said Steven Richardson, Chair of the Board. “Mariame’s diverse experience encompasses the digital economy, loyalty, and enterprise risk management and will be invaluable to Parkland as we advance our strategy to deliver long-term value to all our shareholders.”

Ms. McIntosh Robinson’s more than 20-year career in the global financial services industry encompasses several executive leadership roles, including her current position as President, Fintech with Qenta Inc., a global fintech company focused on digitizing assets and transactions. Previously Ms. McIntosh Robinson’s served as President and Chief Executive Officer of First Global Bank Ltd., a commercial bank operating in Jamaica.

Ms. McIntosh Robinson holds a Master of Business Administration from Harvard University, a Master of Economics from the University of Oxford, and a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She is also a Jamaica Rhodes Scholar.

With today’s announcement of Ms. McIntosh Robinson’s addition, Parkland has added four highly experienced directors to its Board over the past 14 months. Collaborating with two global search firms, Parkland is adhering to a prudent refreshment of its Board, blending continuity with fresh perspectives to ensure a governance structure that supports Parkland’s long-term objectives.

