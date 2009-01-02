CALGARY, AB, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – Parkland Corporation (”Parkland”, “we”, the “Company”, or “our”) (TSX: PKI), announced today, that in response to the ongoing crisis in British Columbia that resulted in the shutdown of the Trans Mountain Pipeline on November 14, it has initiated steps to pause refinery processing operations at the Burnaby Refinery (”the refinery”) and maintain the refinery in ready-mode. The Trans Mountain Pipeline is the primary source of crude oil feedstock to the refinery.

“Due to a lack of crude oil supply from the Trans Mountain Pipeline, we are maintaining the refinery in ready-mode,” said Ryan Krogmeier, SVP Supply, Trading and Refining. “Ready-mode, is a state of operational readiness which positions us to recommence processing once sufficient crude oil feedstocks become available.”

While the refinery’s processing operations are being paused, its blending, shipping, terminal, and rack activities remain operational. This enables available fuels to be offloaded from ships and rail directly into the refinery, from where they can be stored and distributed across the lower mainland and Vancouver Island.

“We are focused on serving our customers and communities,” added Krogmeier. “Our teams are working tirelessly to source and import available refined fuels. By leveraging our supply capabilities and infrastructure at the refinery, we are confident in our ability to keep our retail and commercial locations supplied with fuel.”

About Parkland Corporation

Parkland is a leading convenience store operator and independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products. Parkland services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and the Americas through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings in the communities it serves.

Parkland creates value for shareholders by focusing on its proven strategy of growing organically, realizing a supply advantage, and acquiring prudently and integrating successfully. At the core of our strategy are our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community, and respect, which are embraced across our organization.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). When used in this news release the words “expect”, “will”, “continue”, “confident” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things: recommencing processing at the Burnaby refinery, importing refined fuels and supplying our retail and commercial locations.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Parkland does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by securities law. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on economic, market and business conditions; the ability of suppliers and other counterparties to meet commitments; actions by governmental authorities and other regulators including but not limited to increases in taxes or restricted access to markets; changes and developments in environmental and other regulations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Parkland. See also the risks and uncertainties described in “Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors” included in Parkland’s Annual Information Form dated March 5, 2021, and “Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors” included in the Q3 2021 MD&A dated November 2, 2021 and the Q4 2020 MD&A dated March 4, 2021, each filed on SEDAR and available on the Parkland website at www.parkland.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.