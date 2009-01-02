CaribPR Wire, CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 10, 2020: Parkland Corporation (”Parkland”, “we”, the “Company”, or “our”) (TSX:PKI) announced it has acquired the license for the exclusive use of the On the Run trademark in the majority of U.S. states. The acquisition positions Parkland to expand On the Run across the U.S. to create a unified, North American convenience store brand.

“We are excited to expand the On the Run convenience store brand across the U.S. and harness the advantages of our scale,” said Ian White, Senior Vice President, Strategic Marketing & Innovation at Parkland. “As we continue to advance our ambitious growth strategy, the time is right to create a unified, North American retail and convenience store brand. On the Run is an established retail brand that we can quickly and efficiently scale by leveraging the capabilities we have established in the Canadian market.”

The strategic rationale for this acquisition includes:

Expanding On the Run across the U.S. to create a unified North American convenience brand;

Capturing efficiencies through common brand collateral, product assortments, private label product ranges and operational continuity;

Opportunity to rebrand our existing U.S. convenience stores and efficiently incorporate the On the Run convenience brand to newly developed sites;

Greater optionality and a strong convenience store foundation for future U.S. M&A activities;

Support the organic growth of our dealer business by providing an enhanced, bundled offer that combines a leading convenience store brand with multiple forecourt fuel brands.

“The On the Run retail brand provides a solid platform for our continued U.S. growth,” added Doug Haugh, President, Parkland USA. “Building on our existing On the Run brand image, product assortments and private label goods in Canada, we look forward to meeting the convenience needs of our U.S. customers under the On the Run banner. Our U.S. customers will enjoy enhanced interior and exterior rebranding elements, larger and brighter canopies and a variety of new product offerings, all backed by their same local and friendly service teams.”

Through this acquisition, Parkland has acquired, for a one-time fee, the perpetual license for the exclusive use of the On the Run trademark in the majority of U.S. states. The deal includes an option to purchase the On the Run U.S. trademark together with the license owner’s On the Run franchise business.

About Parkland Corporation

Parkland is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator. Parkland services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings in the communities it serves.

Parkland creates value for shareholders by focusing on its proven strategy of growing organically, realizing a supply advantage and acquiring prudently and integrating successfully. At the core of our strategy are our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community and respect, which are embraced across our organization.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, Parkland’s growth strategy with respect to the On the Run brand; Parkland’s ability to create a unified On the Run convenience store brand, including Parkland’s opportunity to rebrand existing sites and incorporate the On the Run brand to new sites; Parkland’s opportunity to incorporate the On the Run brand to its dealer business; and the expected enhanced customer experience from Parkland’s use of the On the Run brand.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Parkland does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by securities law. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, Parkland’s ability to execute its strategy with respect to the On the Run brand in the United States; general economic, market and business conditions; industry capacity; competitive action by other companies; the ability of suppliers to meet commitments; actions by governmental authorities and other regulators; changes and developments in regulations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Parkland. See also the risks and uncertainties described in “Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors” included in Parkland’s Annual Information Form and in “Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors” in Parkland’s quarterly MD&A, each as filed on SEDAR and available on the Parkland website at www.parkland.ca.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2965ce74-f1d9-4a15-8c37-7bb62ec77cdc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce262265-1412-4033-8f32-1e65206709cc