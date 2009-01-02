CALGARY, Canada, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Parkland Corporation (”Parkland”, “we”, the “Company”, or “our”) (TSX: PKI), today provided a third quarter business update. Driven by the macroeconomic environment and volatile product prices, third quarter results will be below our expectations. We are confident in our fourth quarter outlook and expect to deliver 2022 Adjusted EBITDA within our guidance range of between $1.6 billion and $1.7 billion.

Q3 2022 Business Update

We expect to deliver Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parkland (”Expected Adjusted EBITDA”) of approximately $325 million in the third quarter. Primary drivers include:

USA: Rapidly declining market prices resulted in non-recurring wholesale inventory and risk management losses of approximately $65 million. These more than offset expected contributions from our retail and commercial businesses.

Refining: Composite utilization of approximately 95 percent was dampened by higher operating, natural gas, transportation and compliance costs, as well as higher trailing crude prices in a declining market. This temporarily lowered our capture of the record refining crack spreads to approximately 55 percent.

Canada: Falling product prices lowered fuel unit margins compared to the prior quarter. This partially offset steady retail fuel demand and strong non-fuel margins.

Confidence in Q4 Outlook

We remain confident in our outlook for the fourth quarter. In addition to significantly reducing third-party wholesale operations in the US, we anticipate:

Returning to a higher capture of refining crack spreads that is more consistent with historical rates.

A strong start to the tourist season in our Florida and International markets.

Traditionally high seasonal heating demand for our Canadian commercial business.

Parkland has completed its previously announced acquisitions and remains focused on integration, capturing synergies and reducing its leverage ratio.

Parkland Completes Consolidation of its International Segment

Parkland has consolidated the ownership of its International Segment by completing the exchange of Simpson Oil Limited’s (”Simpson Oil”) 12.5 million shares in the capital of Sol Investments SEZC, representing Simpson Oil’s remaining 25 percent interest, for 20 million common shares in the capital of Parkland pursuant to the terms of the share exchange agreement between Simpson Oil and the Company dated August 4, 2022 (the “Share Exchange”). Parkland’s third quarter Estimated Adjusted EBITDA and full-year guidance is inclusive of Sol at 100 percent from August 4, 2022.

Additional details relating to the Share Exchange are described in the Company’s press release dated August 4, 2022, which is filed on SEDAR and available on the Parkland website at www.parkland.ca. Concurrently with completing the Share Exchange, the put and call options available to Simpson Oil and Parkland, respectively, with respect to the remaining 25 percent of shares of Sol Investments SEZC were terminated.

