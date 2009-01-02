CaribPR Wire, CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 30, 2020: Parkland Corporation (”Parkland”, “we”, the “Company”, or “our”) (TSX:PKI) is pleased to publish its inaugural Sustainability Report which outlines its established environmental, social and governance practices and sets the stage for the development of an enterprise-wide sustainability strategy. The report includes insight into Parkland’s 2019 operations and key 2020 milestones and is available at www.parkland.ca/Sustainability

“Our inaugural Sustainability Report is a natural next step in our sustainability journey,” said Bob Espey, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While sustainability practices are already deeply embedded across our business, we have completed critical work to identify five strategic focus areas that are important to our business and stakeholders and align with our ambitious growth strategy. This report and the work that underpins it are just a start. Together, they set the stage for us to develop an enterprise-wide sustainability strategy that is grounded in meaningful targets, ongoing transparency and regular performance reporting.”

The report highlights Parkland’s existing sustainability practices coupled with the company’s philosophy and aspirations within each of its five strategic focus areas;

Climate Change: We are committed to meeting our customers growing need for energy while at the same time contributing to the world’s transition to a lower carbon future.

We are committed to meeting our customers growing need for energy while at the same time contributing to the world’s transition to a lower carbon future. Safety and Emergency Preparedness: Safety is foundational to our organizational culture, and the safety of our people, customers and communities is our top priority.

Safety is foundational to our organizational culture, and the safety of our people, customers and communities is our top priority. Product Transportation and Storage: Extensive systems and processes across our operations protect the environment and ensure our products stay safely where they belong.

Extensive systems and processes across our operations protect the environment and ensure our products stay safely where they belong. Diversity and Inclusion (D&I): Underpinning our focus on attracting and retaining the best talent, we are committed to delivering equal opportunities and an environment where all employees can contribute their best.

Underpinning our focus on attracting and retaining the best talent, we are committed to delivering equal opportunities and an environment where all employees can contribute their best. Governance and Ethics: We measure our business practices against the highest standards of ethical conduct, and are guided by our values of Safety, Integrity, Community and Respect.

“This report highlights the importance of sustainability to Parkland and provides a springboard to the creation of our enterprise sustainability strategy,” said Christy Elliott, Vice President, Senior General Counsel and Executive Sponsor of Sustainability. “We will build on our accomplishments and low carbon leadership and are actively developing meaningful targets across our business.”

Parkland’s Sustainability Report is aligned with recommendations from the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and includes guidance from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).

About Parkland Corporation

Parkland is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator. Parkland services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings in the communities it serves.

Parkland creates value for shareholders by focusing on its proven strategy of growing organically, realizing a supply advantage, acquiring prudently and integrating successfully. At the core of our strategy are our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community and respect, which are embraced across our organization.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, the development of an enterprise-wide sustainability strategy that is grounded in meaningful targets, ongoing transparency and annual performance reporting, and Parkland’s aspirations with respect to Climate Change, Safety and Emergency Preparedness, Product Transportation and Storage, Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) and Governance and Ethics.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Parkland does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by securities law. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions; industry capacity; the ability of suppliers to meet commitments; actions by governmental authorities and other regulators; changes and developments in regulations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Parkland. See also the risks and uncertainties described in “Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors” included in Parkland’s Annual Information Form and in “Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors” in Parkland’s quarterly MD&A, each as filed on SEDAR and available on the Parkland website at www.parkland.ca.