CALGARY, AB, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Parkland Corporation (”Parkland”, “we”, the “Company”, or “our”) (TSX: PKI), today announced that it has temporarily shut down processing operations at the Burnaby Refinery (”the refinery”). To ensure reliability of supply, Parkland has increased imports of refined products into our on-site shipping terminal, which will be safely delivered to customers across the lower mainland and Vancouver Island.

“Due to recent extreme cold weather, we proactively initiated steps to pause processing operations at the refinery,” said Alex Coles, Vice President and General Manager, Burnaby Refinery. “While restarting, we encountered an issue with a processing unit on January 21, 2024. As a result, we paused the restart and the refinery’s processing operations remain temporarily shut down.”

The refinery’s blending, shipping, terminal, and rack activities remain operational. This enables refined fuels to be offloaded from ships and rail directly into the refinery, where they can be safely stored and reliably distributed to customers. We expect the refinery will return to normal operations in approximately four weeks.

