Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts is pleased to announce that the brand-new Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun will be rolling out the red carpet for its first guests on December 15, 2020.

Located in the exclusive resort enclave of Costa Mujeres, a charming, pristine peninsula just north of Cancun’s Hotel Zone, guests will be able to Vacation Like a Star™ in one of Mexico’s most beautiful beachfront locations, surrounded by aquamarine waters and mangroves sprawling with native flora and fauna. This new all-inclusive resort will feature 898 luxury suites, 11 world-class restaurants and modern wellness features, plus curated entertainment-themed experiences and authentic Hollywood memorabilia from 40 cult classics, including a ’95 Mitsubishi Eclipse from “Fast and the Furious.”

Cancun’s hottest new beach resort, Planet Hollywood will boast an all-star line-up of activities and adventures for travelers of all ages looking to re-write the script on all-inclusive vacations. A range of exciting PH Experiences will allow guests to discover the wonders of the famed Costa Mujeres while the resort’s PH Attractions are sure to set the stage for action-packed features on-site – including four swimming pools, a lazy river, Shipwreck Cove and Jurassic Splash Park, FlowRider® surf simulator, Labyrinth, a mini-golf course and the first-of-its-kind Planet Play Adventure Park. Children can enjoy supervised activities at the Stars Kids Club™, a unique kids club program designed to spark the imagination of younger guests, teens can make new friends on their own schedule at the PH Teens Club and the whole family can catch a front row seat at the theater to watch fan-favorite movies and classic films playing throughout the day.

Introducing a new way to Vacation like a Star™, Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun will also debut the first-ever Adult Scene – a new adults-only ‘resort-within-a-resort’ concept offering guests (18+) Planet Hollywood’s signature celebrity-inspired experience in an exclusive resort setting. This upscale oasis will feature 332 suites with A-lister amenities including hand-crafted Phabulous Beds™, ceiling-mounted rain showers and plush bathrobes and slippers, along with state-of-the-art technology such as Plugged In™ to keep guests connected and Your Soundtrack™ to pick the theme music for their stay. Adult Scene will also benefit from its own private beachfront and pool area, complete with a swim-up bar and waiter service, in addition to two specialty restaurants reserved exclusively for Adult Scene guests: the Braza Grill & Churrascaria and Catch Seafood and Grill.

Book by September 30th to take advantage of Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun’s introductory offer – “Lights, Camera, Cancun!” – featuring a $500 resort credit (Adult Scene and Main Resort) and up to two kids free on stays booked in the Entourage Suite and Star Class™ Entourage Suite categories.

For more information or to book your all-inclusive vacation, visit www.planethollywoodhotels.com or contact your Travel Agent.

About Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts

Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts offer luxurious vacation settings where guests can get close to authentic Hollywood memorabilia, enjoy entertainment-themed facilities and Vacation Like A Star™ in some of the most sought-after locales – including Costa Rica’s Pura Vida paradise and coming soon, the beautiful beaches of Cancun and Sint Maarten. For those looking for the full A-list treatment, the Star Class™ upgrade provides members with a Personal Agent to maximize their experience, including access to the exclusive STAR Class™ Lounge, a rider to customize their in-room mini-bar, a pillow menu for the perfect night’s sleep and more. Planet Hollywood’s Adult Scene is a lavish haven for those 18+, offering uninterrupted cocktails and sunset views for a blockbuster vacation experience. Designed for those who want to be dazzled by the marvels of technology, Planet Hollywood Resorts are a step ahead, delivering guests superior luxury and innovation with the convenient Plugged In™ program, enabling a keyless and cashless environment for guests, unlimited WIFI and a PHTV channel to stay informed.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6105e5c6-a93c-4c0c-93b8-957dbc9f8096