The event will feature key products for the Caribbean islands’ supplies, including coffee, snacks, fruit pulps, fresh fruits, dairy, chocolates, and oils.

ORANJESTAD, Aruba, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/– Colombia, recognized by the FAO as a rising global pantry for fruits and vegetables, will showcase its agricultural leadership at the upcoming Showroom Aruba-Curaçao 2024. This trade event, taking place on September 10th in Aruba and September 12th in Curaçao at the Renaissance Hotel at 2PM EST, will showcase a diverse range of high-quality products from leading Colombian companies coming from various regions. It highlights Colombia’s commitment to expanding agricultural exports and reinforcing its reputation as a reliable supplier to the Caribbean Islands.

Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia, the country’s promotion agency, stated, “Colombia, the Country of Beauty, is committed to maintaining and expanding its presence in these islands. Our close geographical proximity and diverse range of year-round products give us a competitive edge. This showroom serves as a strategic platform for Colombian exporters to connect directly with key buyers and distributors in the region”.

Among the 16 participants (see catalog here) are companies such as Amor Perfecto, known for its world-class coffee; Comestibles Mapy, specializing in premium snacks; and Pulpafruit, a leader in fruit pulps and derivatives. All these 16 companies not only offer top-quality products but also reflect Colombia’s commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. They represent a wide range of sectors, including fresh fruits, dairy, coffee, chocolates, and oils, all meeting international quality standards with certifications such as Kosher, and Global GAP (Good Agricultural Practices).

In 2023, Colombia’s agricultural exports to Aruba and Curaçao reached significant milestones. Aruba imported USD 11 million in food products, accounting for 31% of Colombia’s total exports to the island, while Curaçao imported USD 19.5 million in Colombian food products, making up 32.17% of the total exports.

These figures highlight Colombia’s strong presence in the Islands and its consistent delivery of high-quality products. That’s why events like these are crucial for fostering bilateral relationships and opening new trade opportunities in the Caribbean.

“We encourage buyers to get to know our companies and explore the extensive range of products from Colombia’s diverse industrial regions. As a geographically close and strategic partner, Colombia is well-positioned to meet all your supply needs,” Caballero concluded.

Learn more about Colombia’s agribusiness offer, reach out to: Tania Tejada [email protected]

Foto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2493596/Photo_ProColombia.jpg