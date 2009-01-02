TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Today, RBC opened registration for its first global and virtual charitable running event, as part of its signature Race for the Kids series. Fundraising from the event will benefit youth and children’s causes around the globe, with 36 charity partners that participants can elect to support. Facing the significant disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, the youth-focused services provided by these charity partners are needed now more than ever.

Instead of a standard running event format, participants will enjoy an innovative virtual experience through the event’s online registration and fundraising website:

Registering for the event is free and open to all, regardless of geography, age, or running ability.

Participants can elect to support any of the participating 36 charity partners, regardless of where they are physically located.

Participants will be able to select their personal race distance and route in their local community (with no pre-determined race course).

Participants are encouraged to complete their run or walk independently or with family members (while observing local public health advice and government guidelines) over the October 17-18 weekend.

The event website integrates with many running apps, allowing participants to record and map their virtual run or walk.

Runner bibs, event posters, and completion certificates will be available for download through the event website.

Participants will also receive digital medals and recognition which can be shared on social media.

RBC’s goal for the event is to create ‘the world’s largest virtual family fun run,’ with all RBC employees, their family/friends, charity partner supporters, and members of the public invited to take part.

“The global pandemic has disrupted several aspects of our lives. For many young people, the crisis has negatively impacted their mental health and well-being, access to education, and employment opportunities,” said Dave McKay, President and Chief Executive Officer, RBC. “That’s why we’re taking our RBC Race for the Kids to a virtual format this year – to ensure we can continue to address these needs, supporting young people and their families facing these challenges. I want to thank our 36 charity partners for their ongoing dedication to youth in this critical year and am looking forward to Race weekend.”

Prior to 2020, RBC Race for the Kids events took place in 17 physical locations, including: Bahamas, Barbados, Calgary, Chicago, Hong Kong, Jersey, Kuala Lumpur, London, Montreal, New York, Ottawa, Seattle, St. Paul, Sydney, Toronto, Trinidad & Tobago, and Vancouver. Since its inception in 2009, the series has attracted more than 260,000 participants and raised over $57 million for youth and children’s causes around the world.

In addition to hosting this virtual event, RBC has committed $10.5 million to date towards food security, mental health, and strategic preparedness in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, RBC donated $130 million to nearly 5,000 charitable organizations, globally.

To learn more about RBC Race for the Kids, its charity partners, or register for the virtual event, visit: www.rbcraceforthekids.com.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada’s biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.