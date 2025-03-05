The search is on for musicians, performers, visual artists and sculptors to showcase their talent on Royal Beach Club Paradise Island

NASSAU, The Bahamas, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Royal Caribbean has announced the expansion of its Artist Discovery Program from ship to shore, giving Bahamian artists—musicians, performers, visual artists, and sculptors—the opportunity to bring to life the region’s vibrant culture through curated collections and performances. This next edition of the program will offer guests visiting the Royal Beach Club Paradise Island more ways to encounter the beauty of The Bahamas while enjoying the ultimate beach day.

“The Artist Discovery Program will ensure we authentically reflect The Bahamas’ enduring creativity and essence at our Royal Beach Club,” said Philip Simon, President, Royal Caribbean Bahamas. “We are excited to give our guests a deeper and immersive taste of The Bahamas by embedding local art at the center of the ultimate vacation experience.”

Opportunities for artists include large-scale murals, dynamic dance performances, live music and expressive sculptures, each reflecting the vibrancy of The Bahamas. Artists will be prominently featured throughout the beach club, inviting guests to explore and celebrate Bahamian culture. Royal Beach Club Paradise Island will be designed to offer an immersive experience of Bahamian art through designated “art districts.” The districts will introduce guests to Bahamian traditions, highlighting natural wonders, festivities and serene beauty.

Both individual and teams of artists living in The Bahamas are invited to apply for consideration with mural, sculpture, musical or performance submissions. Submissions must be completed by March 28, 2025. Applicants must send five work samples, a CV and an artist statement to [email protected] to be considered.

The first round of selections will be announced in April, and the final selections will be revealed in May. Final selections will be installed at the Royal Beach Club Paradise Island by July 2025, with a grand unveiling in December 2025.

The first of the Royal Beach Club Collection continues to take shape in the coming months ahead of its opening in December 2025, and at the heart of the experience will be the island nation of The Bahamas. From the idyllic location to the Bahamian food, culture, and staff, and a unique public-private partnership with The Bahamas, the all-new beach club combines the beauty and spirit of The Bahamas with signature Royal Caribbean touches across the experience, service and design.

Additional information on the Artist Discovery Program can be found here.

