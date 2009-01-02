MIAMI, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – Royal Caribbean Group has named Dr. Calvin Johnson as Global Head, Public Health and Chief Medical Officer. In this new role, Johnson will lead the Group’s global health and wellness policy, manage its public health and clinical practice, and determine the strategic plans and operations of its global healthcare organization. Johnson will also collaborate with the Healthy Sail Panel to ensure the company establishes and implements its protocols and recommendations.

“Calvin’s extensive experience in public health and clinical care will help us raise the bar on protecting the health of our guests, crew and the communities we serve,” said Richard Fain, chairman and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “Calvin will also work closely with the newly announced Healthy Sail Panel to ensure we establish and implement leading health protocols and procedures.”

Dr. Johnson has a strong background in protecting public health through service delivery innovation, policy development and analysis, and leadership training and development. He has successfully led significant response efforts during active infectious disease outbreaks and was responsible for ensuring all aspects of patient care while overseeing a clinical operation with 1,300 caregivers and more than 300,000 individuals.

“Royal Caribbean Group is committed to going beyond requirements to truly innovative solutions,” said Johnson. “I am excited to join the industry leader, who is clearly establishing the way forward in managing public health initiatives and protecting health and safety. The Healthy Sail Panel is doing critical work to help us develop enhanced standards, and achieve readiness for the return to service, and I am looking forward to being involved in that work.”

“Calvin will add critical expertise in our mission to elevate the quality of care,” said Jennifer Love, Royal Caribbean Group Senior Vice President, Safety, Security, Environment, Medical & Public Health. “His appointment is testament to our commitment to transforming healthcare for those we serve.”

Dr. Johnson, most recently Principal at Altre Strategic Solutions Group, is the former Chief Medical Officer for Corizon Health, then the largest provider of correctional health care in the United States, and for Temple University Health System. He served as Secretary of Health for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania from 2003-2008 and was Medical Director for the New York City Department of Health from 1998-1999. He earned his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, a Master of Public Health from Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, and a BS in Chemistry from Morehouse College.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is the new operating business name for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner of four global cruise vacation brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea. and Azamara. Royal Caribbean Group is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and HapagLloyd Cruises. Together, our brands operate 63 ships with an additional 16 on order as of July 10, 2020. Learn more at www.rclcorporate.com or www.rclinvestor.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1213007/RCG_Logo.jpg