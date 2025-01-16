The vacation brand’s art program will spotlight up-and-coming Caribbean artists on Star of the Seas

MIAMI, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — More ways to bring to life the heart of the Caribbean, its people, beauty and culture are on deck. Royal Caribbean announced that its “Artist Discovery Program” returns to the Caribbean, calling on brilliant artists across the region to showcase their work on the next combination of the best of every vacation, Star of the Seas. Set to debut in Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, in August 2025, Star will provide a dynamic canvas for up-and-coming artists to capture and share the rich Caribbean spirit onboard with vacationers from all over the world for generations to come. Local artists across the Caribbean can send their submissions starting today through February 15thhere.

Introduced on Icon of the Seas, the program will highlight rising stars among local Caribbean artists featured in Star’s curated art collection, giving budding artists the opportunity to share their talent. The program aims to celebrate the destinations and people that make vacations with Royal Caribbean the vacation of a lifetime.

“We are excited for this next edition of The Artist Discovery Program and can’t wait to be awestruck by visionary artists across the Caribbean. Last year, our first-ever call to artists received an overwhelming response with more than 140 artists across 25 Caribbean countries submitting pieces that told a unique story and captured the allure of the region,” said Jay Schneider, chief product innovation officer, Royal Caribbean International. “Our goal is to connect our guests to the enduring beauty and creativity of the Caribbean, and this immersive program is a pathway to celebrating and exploring local culture while onboard the next Icon of vacations – Star of the Seas.”

The Artist Discovery Program’s next group of budding artists will be commissioned to paint large-scale murals in four highly visible locations including the Royal Promenade neighborhood representing the heartbeat of the new vacation, Star’s embarkation area which will be among the first sights guests see, and in the Suite Sundeck Lobby, and Suite Sundeck. Joining a collection onboard that includes an array of pieces created by local artists and inspired by the region, each creation will invoke the vibrancy of the Caribbean.

Every artist will receive a grant from the vacation company, ranging from $20,000 to more than $100,000, to see their vision through. As artists in residence, the winners will work closely with the Royal Caribbean’s team later this year to bring their concepts to life in Turku, Finland, where Star is currently under construction.

Artists interested in joining the Artist Discovery Program must submit:

Five samples of previous works: The work must be original.

A brief artist statement that helps explain their work, inspiration and other details regarding the pieces submitted.

A copy of their CV / resume.

This year’s selected artists will join the 2023 inaugural cohort that created iconic murals that are featured throughout Icon of the Seas. The distinguished artists in-residence include Angelika Wallace-Whitfield in The Bahamas; Phillipe Dodard in Haiti, and Jason Hospedales in Trinidad & Tobago. To date, millions of guests embarking on Icon have had the privilege of experiencing these captivating works of art firsthand, celebrating the essence of The Bahamas.

Building on a new era of vacations introduced by Icon of the Seas, Star is the next bold combination of the best of every vacation. From the beach retreat to the resort escape and the theme park adventure, there are experiences for every type of family and adventure across eight neighborhoods that are destinations in themselves. Between the new Lincoln Park Supper Club, six record breaking slides at Category 6, the largest water park at sea, and unrivaled ways to chill at neighborhoods like Chill Island and the luxurious four-level Suite Neighborhood, Starof the Seas sets the stage for everyone to make memories.

Star will sail year-round, 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations from Port Canaveral (Orlando). Every vacation will visit Royal Caribbean’s top-rated private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas and a lineup of idyllic spots like Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis. More details about Star are available on Royal Caribbean’s website.

Future editions of the Artist Discovery program will be announced at a later date. Additional information can be found here.

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International, part of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has delivered memorable vacations for more than 50 years. The cruise line’s game-changing ships and private destinations revolutionize vacations with innovations and an all-encompassing combination of experiences, from thrills to dining and entertainment, for every type of family and vacationer. Voted “Best Cruise Line Overall” for 22 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards, Royal Caribbean makes memories with adventurers across more than 300 destinations in 80 countries on all seven continents, including the line’s top-rated private destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on X and visit www.RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to book, vacationers can visit www.RoyalCaribbean.com, call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN or contact their travel advisor.

