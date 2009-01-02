Royalton CHIC Resorts To Debut In Jamaica Royalton CHIC Resorts To Debut In Jamaica

CARIBPR WIRE, BERLIN, March 10, 2025: In the midst of ITB Berlin, Blue Diamond Resorts is unveiling its latest venture in the Caribbean: Royalton CHIC Jamaica Paradise Cove, An Autograph Collection All Inclusive Resort – Adults Only, set to debut in late 2026. Building on the success of Royalton CHIC Resorts in Cancun, Punta Cana, Antigua and the upcoming resort in Barbados, this highly anticipated opening will bring the brand’s signature blend of sophistication, trendiness, and vibrant social experiences to Jamaica for the first time.

“Our expansion into Jamaica represents the remarkable success of Royalton CHIC Resorts and its impact on the all-inclusive industry and immersive hospitality,” said Jordi Pelfort, President of Blue Diamond Resorts. “This latest development underscores the strength of our brand, the confidence of our guests, partners, and our commitment to expanding our footprint in key destinations. We continue to push boundaries, curating exceptional resorts in the most desirable beachfront locations.”

Located just one hour from Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport and forty minutes from Ocho Rios International Airport, this vibrant resort will be nestled in the coveted Runaway Bay, a serene enclave of unspoiled coastline known for its breathtaking beauty, private coves, and turquoise waters. Designed to embody the bold yet elegant vibe of Royalton CHIC Resorts, the upcoming property will feature 345 meticulously designed suites. For those looking to elevate their stay, select room categories will offer the exclusive Diamond Club™ experience, featuring premium perks such as personal butler service, elevated food and drinks, seamless check-in, enhanced in-suite amenities and exclusive access to private areas within the resort.

Guests will also enjoy four specialty à la carte restaurants, an international buffet, a Jerk Hut, and a sports bar & lounge, offering an array of world-class culinary experiences to suit every taste.

The resort’s immersive entertainment experiences will come to life through sparkling happenings, featuring vibrant events and performances led by the iconic CHIC Angels. Staying true to the “Party Your Way” philosophy, guests will have the freedom to curate their ideal getaway—whether it’s unwinding in a serene beachfront retreat, indulging in world-class gastronomy, or embracing the resort’s lively social scene.

As part of Marriott International’s prestigious Autograph Collection, Royalton CHIC Jamaica Paradise Cove will offer a distinctive fusion of posh hospitality and signature social experiences, ensuring guests enjoy an unparalleled level of service, style, and exclusivity.

With its modern aesthetic, sophisticated ambiance, and elevated yet playful atmosphere, Royalton CHIC Resorts appeal to discerning travelers seeking more than just a traditional adults-only escape. This latest expansion further solidifies Blue Diamond Resorts’ commitment to crafting premier, all-inclusive experiences in the Caribbean’s most prestigious destinations.

For more information about Blue Diamond Resorts and Royalton CHIC Resorts, visit www.bluediamondresorts.com and www.royaltonchicresorts.com.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 80 properties, exceeding 20,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™, and the Sports Event Guarantee™. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed whether you´re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene where your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c24b0caf-aff8-459b-acb2-d6cb5ba3f906

Royalton Chic Resorts debuta en Jamaica para redefinir las escapadas solo para adultos

Royalton CHIC Resorts Debuta En Jamaica Royalton CHIC Resorts Debuta En Jamaica

CARIBPR WIRE, BERLÍN, March 10, 2025: En el marco de ITB Berlín, Blue Diamond Resorts presenta su más reciente apuesta en el Caribe: Royalton CHIC Jamaica Paradise Cove, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only, cuya apertura está prevista para finales de 2026. Tras el éxito de Royalton CHIC Resorts en Cancún, Punta Cana y Antigua, así como el esperado debut de Royalton CHIC Barbados, esta esperada apertura traerá por primera vez a Jamaica la combinación única de sofisticación, estilo y vibrantes experiencias sociales que distingue a la marca.

“Nuestra expansión en Jamaica representa el extraordinario éxito de Royalton CHIC Resorts y su impacto en la industria todo incluido y la hospitalidad inmersiva”, afirmó Jordi Pelfort, Presidente de Blue Diamond Resorts. “Este nuevo desarrollo refuerza la solidez de nuestra marca, la confianza de nuestros huéspedes y socios, y nuestro compromiso de seguir ampliando nuestra presencia en destinos clave. Continuamos innovando y creando resorts excepcionales en las ubicaciones más exclusivas frente al mar.”

Ubicado a una hora del Aeropuerto Internacional Sangster de Montego Bay y a cuarenta minutos del Aeropuerto Internacional de Ocho Ríos, este dinámico resort estará enclavado en la codiciada Runaway Bay, una zona costera inmaculada, reconocida por su impresionante belleza, sus calas privadas y aguas turquesas. Diseñado para reflejar el espíritu audaz y elegante de Royalton CHIC Resorts, el resort contará con 345 suites meticulosamente diseñadas. Para quienes buscan una experiencia aún más exclusiva, la categoría de suites Diamond Club™ ofrecerán ubicaciones privilegiadas, servicio de mayordomo personal, gastronomía y bebidas premium, check-in preferencial, amenidades mejoradas y acceso exclusivo a áreas privadas dentro del resort.

Los huéspedes también podrán disfrutar de cuatro restaurantes de especialidad a la carta, un buffet internacional, un Jerk Hut y un sports bar & lounge, ofreciendo una selección gastronómica de clase mundial para satisfacer todos los gustos.

El entretenimiento inmersivo del resort cobrará vida con experiencias vibrantes, una propuesta de eventos exclusivos y espectáculos en vivo protagonizados por las icónicas CHIC Angels. Fiel a la exitosa filosofía “Party Your Way”, Royalton CHIC Jamaica Paradise Cove permitirá a los huéspedes personalizar su escapada ideal, ya sea con relajación frente al mar, experiencias culinarias de primer nivel o sumergiéndose en la vibrante escena social del resort.

Como parte del prestigioso portafolio Autograph Collection de Marriott International, Royalton CHIC Jamaica Paradise Cove combinará lujo, hospitalidad exclusiva y experiencias sociales inolvidables, garantizando a sus huéspedes un nivel inigualable de servicio, estilo y sofisticación.

Con su estética moderna, ambiente sofisticado y una atmósfera vibrante pero refinada, Royalton CHIC Resorts se ha convertido en el destino ideal para viajeros que buscan mucho más que una tradicional escapada solo para adultos. Esta última expansión consolida aún más el compromiso de Blue Diamond Resorts de ofrecer experiencias todo incluido de primer nivel en los destinos más prestigiosos del Caribe.

Para más información sobre Blue Diamond Resorts y Royalton CHIC Resorts, visite www.bluediamondresorts.com y www.royaltonchicresorts.com.

Acerca de Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts cuenta con un portafolio de más de 80 propiedades, que superan las 20,000 habitaciones en 8 países ubicados en los destinos vacacionales más populares del Caribe. Sus 9 marcas hoteleras líderes comprenden al galardonado All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, donde Todos son Familia. Sin importar si son vacaciones entre amigos, padres e hijos, parejas, bodas, retiros corporativos o de incentivos o viajeros solos, todos son familia en estas propiedades que ofrecen servicios personalizados y amenidades exclusivas, tales como All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™ y Sports Event Guarantee™. Para reenfocarse en relaciones y amistades valiosas, Hideaway at Royalton ofrece una experiencia sólo para adultos que incluye una exclusiva gastronomía y alojamiento preferencial para reforzar estar unido bajo el concepto Togetherness entre sus huéspedes. Disfrute a su manera en Royalton CHIC Resorts, una marca todo incluido que bajo su concepto “Party Your Way” brinda una vibrante y efervescente experiencia sólo para adultos para deleitarse con lo inesperado. A Millas de lo Ordinario, Mystique by Royalton ofrece a los viajeros la oportunidad de conectarse con su entorno en una moderna colección de resorts estilo boutique que muestran una vibrante belleza infinita. En Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril promete a huéspedes mayores de 21 años, unas vacaciones únicas Completamente al Natural con todo incluido y acceso a una costa exclusiva para máxima privacidad. Memories Resorts & Spa diseña las mejores experiencias para vacaciones familiares, reunión de amigos o simplemente para relajarse en pareja, mientras que Starfish Resorts ofrece un valor increíble, un entorno impresionante y una rica cultura y herencia. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invita a los huéspedes a vacacionar como las estrellas con Vacation Like a Star™, una experiencia atractiva e interactiva con elementos famosos de la cultura pop de películas, música y deportes icónicos, mientras Escape de los Paparazzi en Planet Hollywood Adult Scene donde sus vacaciones sólo para adultos serán el centro de la fascinación y la atención con glamour y exclusividad.

Para más información acerca de Blue Diamond Resorts, visite www.bluediamondresorts.com

Una foto asociada con este comunicado de prensa está disponible en:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c24b0caf-aff8-459b-acb2-d6cb5ba3f906/es



