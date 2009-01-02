CARIBPR WIRE, CANCUN, Mexico, Oct. 04, 2022: As part of its commitment to social causes and involvement in spreading awareness about Breast Cancer during October, Royalton Luxury Resorts expands its Spa catalog by initiating a series of certifications that will allow them to offer a new oncology-focused spa treatment. This Cancer Care certification will help improve the quality of life in cancer patients and will be available starting December 2022 at the opening of Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort.

Conducted by high-level therapists, the new Royalton Luxury Resorts’ service will provide massage techniques focused on the central nervous system and pressure points to induce relaxation and reduce pain. This will also help patients have better sleep, less headaches, anxiety, and symptoms caused by chemotherapy treatments.

“Raising awareness and supporting those living with cancer is a big step for the brand and Blue Diamond Resorts as a company. We continue to stand up for touch therapy treatments more oriented to the well-being and health of our guests, and we are sure that it will be the beginning of a change in the mentality of hotel spa services”, commented Ivonne Quinche, Corporate Spa Manager for Blue Diamond Resorts.

Following a week of intensive training in Christine Clinton’s award-winning program, the new 1,005-room Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun will be the first resort within the Royalton Luxury Resorts portfolio to provide services with a better understanding of the condition and chemotherapy-related side effects at The Royal Spa.

Royalton Luxury Resorts’ commitment to cancer awareness will be extended in the coming months to the rest of its resorts, as its most qualified therapists are certified. This includes Blue Diamond Resorts’ properties in Mexico, Costa Rica and the Caribbean in its different brands: Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts, Hideaway at Royalton and Royalton CHIC Resorts.

Royalton Luxury Resorts crea conciencia sobre el cáncer e incluye nuevos servicios de Spa

CARIBPR WIRE, CANCÚN, Oct. 04, 2022: Como parte de su compromiso con las causas sociales y participación en la sensibilización sobre el cáncer de mama durante el mes de octubre, Royalton Luxury Resorts amplía su catálogo de Spa iniciando con una serie de certificaciones que les permitirán ofrecer un nuevo tratamiento oncológico. La certificación “Cancer Care” ayudará a mejorar la calidad de vida de los pacientes con cáncer y estará disponible a partir de diciembre de 2022, en la apertura de Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort.

De la mano de terapeutas de más alto nivel, el nuevo servicio de Spa de Royalton Luxury Resorts proporcionará técnicas de masaje enfocadas en el sistema nervioso central y en puntos de presión para influir en la relajación y disminuir el dolor. De igual forma, estas contribuirán a que los pacientes tengan mejor calidad de sueño, menos dolores de cabeza, ansiedad y síntomas ocasionados por los tratamientos de quimioterapia.

“Sensibilizarnos y apoyar a aquellos que viven con cáncer, significa un gran paso para la marca y para Blue Diamond Resorts como empresa. Seguimos apostando por tratamientos de terapia de contacto más enfocados en el bienestar y la salud de nuestros huéspedes, y estamos seguros de que será el inicio de un cambio en la mentalidad de servicios de Spa hoteleros”, comentó Ivonne Quinche, Gerente de Spa Corporativo para Blue Diamond Resorts.

Tras una semana de entrenamiento intensivo en el galardonado programa de Christine Clinton, el nuevo Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun de 1,005 habitaciones será el primer resort del portafolio Royalton Luxury Resorts en proporcionar servicios con amplios conocimientos sobre la condición y efectos secundarios relacionados a la quimioterapia, a través de The Royal Spa.

El compromiso de Royalton Luxury Resorts con la sensibilización sobre el cáncer se extenderá en los próximos meses al resto de sus resorts, a medida que se certifican sus terapeutas más calificados. Esto incluye las propiedades de Blue Diamond Resorts en México, Costa Rica y el Caribe en sus diferentes marcas: Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts, Hideaway at Royalton y Royalton CHIC Resorts.

