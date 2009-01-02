CaribPR Wire, CANCUN, Mexico, May 08, 2023: Blue Diamond Resorts is thrilled to share that its newest property, Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort, will be the host hotel for one of the most important events in the travel industry: MarketHub Americas by Hotelbeds. The all-inclusive resort will host more than 500 leaders and major tourism players for the 2023 edition, which will be held from May 9th to 12th, to share the latest travel trends in the paradise destination of Cancun, Mexico.

Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort

“We are honored to welcome some of the most prominent figures in hospitality to the highly anticipated MarketHub Americas event,” mentioned Jurgen Stutz, Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing, Revenue & Distribution for Blue Diamond Resorts. “At Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, our newest resort, we take pride in providing unparalleled entertainment options, exceptional amenities, and a variety of venues ideal for hosting high-class events such as this. It’s an honor to be part of this event, and we look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience to all attendees.”

Under the ‘Where next?’ theme, the event will feature a diverse program of presentations and panel discussions on topics related to the future of tourism. In addition, attendees will have opportunities to network with other industry leaders.

“We are thrilled to bring MarketHub Americas to Cancun and connect with our partners and other industry leaders,” said Carlos Muñoz Capllonch, Hotelbeds’ Chief Commercial Officer. “Attendees will learn more about the latest travel trends, innovations, and technologies. I’m sure it’s going to be an insightful week for us all.”

During their time in Cancun, guests will have the pleasure of experiencing the All-In Luxury® amenities of the Royalton Luxury Resort’s portfolio. They will be able to explore the resort’s modern suites, gastronomic offerings including à la carte restaurants and mixology bars, and a range of entertainment options suitable for teambuilding and group activities. These include a water park with 14 monster slides, a laser tag arena, bowling alley, and trampoline park, not to mention the 13,000+ sq ft Convention Center, its 8,081.71 sq ft auditorium and outdoor theater.

Blue Diamond Resorts, Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun’s management company, has everything ready to host MarketHub Americas by Hotelbeds, with an extensive range of world-class activities and services that will ensure an unforgettable experience for all attendees with its Splash Into Fun concept.

For more information on the group benefits offered by Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, visit www.royaltonresorts.com

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 45 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™, and the Sports Event Guarantee™. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed whether you´re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene where your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com

About Hotelbeds

Hotelbeds are global leaders in the TravelTech space, connecting and empowering businesses by facilitating bridges in the ever-changing and expanding travel ecosystem. Our cloud-based technology platforms offer fast and simple access to a global network of travel products, from accommodation to ancillaries and payments, while rich data and intelligence helps to generate demand. By operating exclusively in the B2B arena, we are uniquely placed to drive growth for our partners without competing for the end customer. Our teams of 3000+ experts on the ground provide local expertise and support to boost trading even further, even in the most hard-to-reach spaces. Our unique blend of technology, data and passionate people serves as a catalyst for B2B travel players aiming to unlock their full potential.

Blue Diamond Resorts Recibirá A Más De 500 Líderes Turísticos Para MarketHub Americas 2023

Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort

CaribPR Wire, CANCUN, Mexico, May 08, 2023: Blue Diamond Resorts se complace en anunciar que su nueva propiedad Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort, será el hotel sede de uno de los eventos más importantes de la industria turística: MarketHub Americas by Hotelbeds. El resort todo incluido hospedará a más de 500 líderes y actores relevantes de la industria turística en la edición 2023 que se celebrará del 9 al 12 de mayo, para compartir las últimas tendencias de viajes en el paradisíaco destino de Cancún, México.

“Nos sentimos honrados de dar la bienvenida a algunas de las figuras más destacadas de la hospitalidad al muy esperado evento MarketHub Americas”, mencionó Jurgen Stutz, Vicepresidente Senior de Ventas, Marketing, Revenue y Distribución para Blue Diamond Resorts. “En Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, nuestro resort más nuevo, nos enorgullecemos de brindar opciones de entretenimiento incomparables, amenidades excepcionales y una variedad de locaciones ideales para llevar a cabo eventos de alto nivel como este. Es un honor ser parte de este evento y esperamos ofrecer una experiencia inolvidable a todos los asistentes”.

Bajo el lema Where next?, el evento contará con un programa diverso de presentaciones y paneles de discusión sobre temas relacionados al futuro del turismo, así como oportunidades para establecer contactos comerciales.

“Estamos encantados de traer MarketHub Americas a Cancún y conectarnos con nuestros socios y otros líderes de la industria”, comentó Carlos Muñoz Capllonch, Director Comercial de Hotelbeds. “Los asistentes aprenderán más sobre las últimas tendencias, innovaciones y tecnologías de viajes. Estoy seguro de que será una semana reveladora para todos nosotros”.

Durante su estadía en Cancún, los huéspedes tendrán la oportunidad de disfrutar las amenidades All-In Luxury® del portafolio de Royalton Luxury Resort. Podrán explorar las modernas suites del resort, las ofertas gastronómicas que incluyen restaurantes a la carta y bares de mixología, y una gama de opciones de entretenimiento adecuadas para actividades grupales. Estos incluyen un parque acuático con 14 toboganes gigantes, láser tag, boliche y un parque de trampolines, además de un Centro de Convenciones de más de 13,000 pies cuadrados, un auditorio de 8,081.71 pies cuadrados y un teatro al aire libre.

Blue Diamond Resorts, la compañía de gestión hotelera de Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, tiene todo listo para recibir MarketHub Americas by Hotelbeds, con una variedad de actividades y servicios de clase mundial que asegurarán una experiencia inolvidable para todos los asistentes a través de su concepto Splash Into Fun.

Para más información sobre los beneficios para grupos que ofrece Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, visite www.royaltonresorts.com

Acerca de Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts cuenta con un portafolio de más de 45 propiedades, que superan las 18,000 habitaciones en 8 países ubicados en los destinos vacacionales más populares del Caribe. Sus 9 marcas hoteleras líderes comprenden al galardonado All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, donde Todos son Familia. Sin importar si son vacaciones entre amigos, padres e hijos, parejas, bodas, retiros corporativos o de incentivos o viajeros solos, todos son familia en estas propiedades que ofrecen servicios personalizados y amenidades exclusivas, tales como All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™ y Sports Event Guarantee™. Para reenfocarse en relaciones y amistades valiosas, Hideaway at Royalton ofrece una experiencia sólo para adultos que incluye una exclusiva gastronomía y alojamiento preferencial para reforzar estar unido bajo el concepto Togetherness entre sus huéspedes. Disfrute a su manera en Royalton CHIC Resorts, una marca todo incluido que bajo su concepto “Party Your Way” brinda una vibrante y efervescente experiencia sólo para adultos para deleitarse con lo inesperado. A Millas de lo Ordinario, Mystique by Royalton ofrece a los viajeros la oportunidad de conectarse con su entorno en una moderna colección de resorts estilo boutique que muestran una vibrante belleza infinita. En Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril promete a huéspedes mayores de 21 años, unas vacaciones únicas Completamente al Natural con todo incluido y acceso a una costa exclusiva para máxima privacidad. Memories Resorts & Spa diseña las mejores experiencias para vacaciones familiares, reunión de amigos o simplemente para relajarse en pareja, mientras que Starfish Resorts ofrece un valor increíble, un entorno impresionante y una rica cultura y herencia. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invita a los huéspedes a vacacionar como las estrellas con Vacation Like a Star™, una experiencia atractiva e interactiva con elementos famosos de la cultura pop de películas, música y deportes icónicos, mientras Escape de los Paparazzi en Planet Hollywood Adult Scene donde sus vacaciones sólo para adultos serán el centro de la fascinación y la atención con glamour y exclusividad.

Para más información acerca de Blue Diamond Resorts, visite www.bluediamondresorts.com

Acerca de Hotelbeds

Hotelbeds son líderes mundiales en el espacio TravelTech, conectando y empoderando a las empresas al facilitar puentes en el ecosistema de viajes en constante cambio y expansión. Nuestras plataformas tecnológicas basadas en la nube ofrecen acceso rápido y sencillo a una red global de productos de viaje, desde alojamiento hasta accesorios y pagos, mientras que la inteligencia y los datos enriquecidos ayudan a generar demanda. Al operar exclusivamente en el ámbito B2B, estamos en una posición única para impulsar el crecimiento de nuestros socios sin competir por el cliente final. Nuestros equipos de más de 3000 expertos en el terreno brindan experiencia local y apoyo para impulsar aún más el comercio, incluso en los espacios más difíciles de alcanzar. Nuestra combinación única de tecnología, datos y personas apasionadas sirve como catalizador para los jugadores de viajes B2B que buscan desbloquear todo su potencial.

