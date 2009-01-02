CaribPR Wire, WASHINGTON, D,C., Weds. Sept. 16, 2020: The Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony with Chairman Lee, Man-hee, will hold an online prayer service for all people of all religions worldwide, to pray for an end to COVID-19.

The online prayer service is set for this afternoon, September 16th, for all domestic and international congregation members of the 12 tribes to come together virtually in their respective homes to pray to God for the end of COVID-19. They also ask all people of all religions to join the service.

“During this time of pandemic when the entire world is in a state of danger, Chairman Lee, Man-hee suggested the prayer service to have a time to pray for the virus to end all over the world and to repent of our sins that we individually may have committed without realizing it,” the church said in a statement. “The prayer service will show that the people of religion are taking the initiative and setting an example especially during the time of crisis. It will also show the importance of surpassing religion to overcome the time of danger together.”

A representative of Shincheonji Church of Jesus stated, “During this time when the whole world is suffering from COVID-19, we, the people of faith of different denomination and religion, will break the walls that separate us and come together as one to pray so that we can overcome this time of crisis,” and “If we pray with one heart in our respective places, then it will move the heavens.”

The Shincheonji Church of Jesus has been holding services online from February 18th, 2020.

Image at: https://www.newsamericasnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Worldwide_Prayer1.jpg