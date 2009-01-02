CARIBPR, SEOUL, South Korea, Sun. Nov. 24, 2204: Shincheonji Church of Jesus The Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony’s Chairman Lee Man-hee held a moving Bible Seminar on November 23, 2024.

As the seminar began, it was explained how rapidly Shincheonji Church is growing. Each year, Shincheonji Church holds a graduation ceremony for its international theology school, which consistently graduates more than 100,000 students each year. This is so groundbreaking, as no other theology school even comes close to having such a high rate of graduation. This year alone, a graduation ceremony was held for 111,628 students. These new graduates traveled to South Korea from all over the world to be able to attend this graduation ceremony in person, creating a truly amazing international event. One could clearly see the evidence that Shincheonji Church is truly a people that God is with.

Further in the bible seminar, Chairman Lee spoke of his experiences with the atrocities of war that he saw as a veteran soldier from the front lines. He described how grateful he is that God saved him from a terrible fate and under the guidance of a star, he began a life of faith.

Because Chairman Lee himself said that he is not educated and comes from a very poor family, he felt he had nothing to give to repay God’s grace but his own life. Therefore, in blood and tears Chairman Lee promised to give his life to God. To fully offer oneself to be used for whatever purposes God desires – this is truly the sincerity of a humble man who wholeheartedly loves God and believes in His promises.

Chairman Lee shared how he felt that everything he experienced was of God and according to His promises. To understand the Bible was all Chairman Lee thought about, and he felt that there was really nothing else valuable about life or the life of a person beyond that.

Speaking to pastors in the audience, Chairman Lee called upon them to consider the prophecy and fulfillment within the Bible as seen in the Old and New Testament. Despite saying that he himself is nothing, he explained that he is compelled to testify to what he has experienced according to the book of Revelation.

Having been commanded to work after seeing and hearing many things from Jesus, Chairman Lee has done everything as he was instructed. One must consider what they would have done if faced with a similar situation. In this circumstance, one must accomplish what is asked of them, whether one lives or dies.

Chairman Lee entreated the audience to ask questions to confirm the truth if they do not understand the Bible, rather than blindly persecute Shincheonji Church. What is most important is the truth of God’s words, without any addition or subtraction. All people must verify the truth to understand who they are according to the Bible and what is fulfilling today. Chairman Lee said that he will clearly answer all questions asked of him, if only people do take the time to ask.

As Chairman Lee spoke of what has happened and what is yet to come, he asked the audience to genuinely seek after the truth instead of speaking slanderous words. After all, there is nothing more valuable than becoming someone who can correctly follow God’s word to the very end and receive eternal life.

Please see the full seminar recording here: https://youtu.be/1BVl2F08vTs