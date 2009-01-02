BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – On July 28, 2020 South Spanish Trail LLC (SST), a Delray Beach based real estate developer, filed in the Palm Beach County Circuit Court an Amended Complaint in its $250 million lawsuit against Globenet Cabos Submarinos America, Inc. (Globenet), owner of the GlobeNet (aka Atlantica-1) submarine fiber optic cable system which runs from Boca Raton to South America, Caribbean Crossings Ltd. Inc. (Caribbean Crossings), which operates the BICS cable system from Boca Raton, Florida to the Bahamas, and several unnamed Defendants described as John Does 1-100 (”John Does”) who have agreements to use the cable systems.

The suit seeks damages and Injunctive relief, including the removal of the fiber optic cables and conduits of both Globenet and CC that traverse SST’s property, and includes claims for trespass, ejectment, unjust enrichment, injunctive relief, declaratory judgement, and recission.

The suit stems from the surreptitiously installed GlobeNet and BICS cable systems across SST’s property without SST’s consent. Additionally, SST is suing the customers of Globenet and CC. John Does who entered into agreements with Globenet and CC to use various parts of the systems which traverse SST’s property.

The suit seeks immediate removal of the GlobeNet and BICS systems from SST’s property, damages in excess of $250 million, recission of all contracts with the John Does, Globenet, and CC that authorize the use of SST’s property, and injunctions to stop the trespassing upon and unlawful use and occupation of SST’s property.

On August 7, 2020 Judge James Nutt issued an order compelling Globenet to produce its agreements with all of the John Does for the use of Globenet’s various conduits and cables on SST’s property, with protections for any possible trade secrets of Globenet.

SST will be naming Globenet’s customers as defendants in the lawsuit when the agreements are produced. Among other requested relief, SST is asking the court to impose a constructive trust over the portion of Globenet’s and Caribbean Crossings’ revenues to which SST is entitled based on its ownership of the property, and/or to require that the revenues being generated from the cable systems be deposited into the court registry until the dispute is resolved, so as to protect SST.

South Spanish Trail LLC is a Delray Beach, Florida based real estate development company specializing in maximizing the value of waterfront properties in the Boca Raton Florida area.

The law firm of Tobin & Reyes, P.A. of Boca Raton, FL represents South Spanish Trail LLC. Globenet is represented by Greenberg Traurig, LLP, and Caribbean Crossings is represented by Holland & Knight LLP.

For further information please contact attorney, Ricardo Reyes with Tobin & Reyes, P.A. at: sst.litigation@tobinreyes.com.

The case is South Spanish Trail LLC v. Globenet Cabos Submarinos America Inc. et al., case number 50-2020-CA-002024, in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court of Florida.