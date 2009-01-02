



This year’s UWI Toronto Benefit Awards Theme: Bridging the Gap

For Immediate Release

CARIBPR WIRE, TORONTO, CANADA, Weds. January 29, 2025: The highly anticipated University of West Indies (UWI) Toronto Benefit Awards is proud to announce its 2025 honourees for the 16th annual evening of recognition in support of scholarships for Caribbean students. The prestigious event will take place on Saturday April 26th, 2025 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, 181 Wellington Street, Toronto at 5:30pm EST.

Hosted by The University of the West Indies (UWI), top ranked among the world’s best universities, this year’s theme, Bridging the Gap, reflects the UWI’s unwavering promise to Caribbean students and their communities.

“This is a proud night for the Caribbean diaspora, and it does more than just bridge gaps; it builds and strengthens communities, uniting us in a shared vision of education, empowerment, and recognition of leaders and mentors who guide the way forward,” says Dr. Donette Chin-Loy Chang, UWI Toronto Benefit Awards Co-Patron.

This not-to-be-missed night on the Toronto social calendar cultivates a high-profile guestlist of corporate executives, public personalities and community members committed to giving back to the Caribbean.

Here are the 2025 Honourees:

● Luminary Award: Dr. Jason Drew Harrow (Kardinal Offishall) – Multi-platinum rapper and producer, Def Jam – Global A&R, Canada’s Got Talent judge

● G. Raymond Chang Award: Mr. Myron Garron and Mrs. Berna Garron – Canadian philanthropists, who have contributed millions to paediatric health and Canadian healthcare institutions

● Chancellor’s Award: Onyx Initiative - a non-profit organization founded by Wayne and Nigela Purboo designed to expand the recruitment pipeline and close the systemic gap in the hiring, retention and promotion of Black college and university students, and recent graduates for roles in corporate Canada

● Vice Chancellor’s Award:

○ Mr. Mark Beckles, Community Investment Initiatives – RBC Royal Bank, President & CEO of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund (Canada)

○ Ms. Patricia DeGuire - Chief Commissioner of the Ontario Human Rights Commission, , co-founder of the Canadian Association of Black Lawyers and the Black Law Students’ Association of Canada

○ Ms. Leslie Woo, CEO at CivicAction, Founder of shebuildscities.org

Headlining the night’s entertainment is The Voice (season 5) winner, Jamaican singer-songwriter Tessanne Chin, who was also a UWI Toronto Benefit Luminary Honouree in 2014. Also performing are Thunder Dome Sounds featuring Eddie Bullen, Quincy Bullen, Tré-Michael Bullen and Belinda Brady, along with saxophonist Jesse Ryan.

The UWI Toronto Benefit Awards has awarded more than 1,000 scholarships to Caribbean students. For the 16th consecutive year, Scotiabank is the lead chair and sponsor. Primary sponsors for this year’s event are Dr. Donette Chin-Loy Chang, Sprott Inc., the Hibbert Family Foundation, BDO and the Raymond Chang Foundation.

The Patrons of the UWI Toronto Benefit Awards are Dr. Donette Chin-Loy Chang, Mr. Kevin Hibbert and Mrs. Ann-Marie Hibbert, all passionate supporters of higher education and the UWI Student Scholarship Fund.

Media Availability: 6:00pm – 6:30pm – 4th Floor (Honourees, Patrons and select VIPs)

MEDIA ACCREDITATION HERE

Honourees, Tessanne Chin, Donette Chin-Loy Headshots HERE

Red Carpet Cocktail Hour – 5:30pm – 7:00pm – 2nd Floor

Dinner, Awards Program, Entertainment – 7:00pm – 10:00pm – 2nd Floor

Air Canada Lyme (After Party) – 10:00pm – Midnight

About The UWI

The UWI has been and continues to be a pivotal force in every aspect of Caribbean development; residing at the centre of all efforts to improve the well-being of people across the region. In 75 years, the University of the West Indies has given birth to hundreds of brilliant leaders across dozens of sectors, worldwide. Many have gone on to enrich the Caribbean Diasporas, including Canada which has benefited greatly.

From a university college of London in Jamaica with 33 medical students in 1948, The UWI is today an internationally respected, global university with nearly 50,000 students and five campuses: Mona in Jamaica, St. Augustine in Trinidad and Tobago, Cave Hill in Barbados, Five Islands in Antigua and Barbuda and its Open Campus, and 10 global centres in partnership with universities in North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa and Europe.

The UWI offers over 800 certificate, diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate degree options in Culture, Creative and Performing Arts, Food and Agriculture, Engineering, Humanities and Education, Law, Medical Sciences, Science and Technology, Social Sciences, and Sport. As the Caribbean’s leading university, it possesses the largest pool of Caribbean intellect and expertise committed to confronting the critical issues of our region and wider world.

Ranked among the top universities in the world, by the most reputable ranking agency, Times Higher Education, The UWI is the only Caribbean-based university to make the prestigious lists. In 2020, it earned ‘Triple 1st’ rankings—topping the Caribbean; and in the top in the tables for Latin America and the Caribbean, and global Golden Age universities (between 50 and 80 years old). The UWI is also featured among the top universities on THE’s Impact Rankings for its response to the world’s biggest concerns, outlined in the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including Good Health and Wellbeing; Gender Equality and Climate Action.