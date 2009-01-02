BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Waste management is a significant challenge for any society. An appropriate waste management strategy mitigates public health risks, contributes to sustained economic activity, and enhances Public welfare generally. While waste management is one of the least recognized public policy issues in the Caribbean, with the implementation of this project, Barbados will have a world-leading and technology-driven solution for the efficient collection of residential waste.

Minister of the Environment and National Beautification, Hon. Adrian Forde, M.P. observed, “The consequences of COVID 19, climate change and the ash fall caused by the recent eruption of the La Soufriere volcano only serves to underscore the importance of solid waste management and the need for efficient waste collection in Barbados. One of the most important tenets of sustainable development is a partnership, whether with private entities, community groups or individuals. The health and safety of our people are paramount in our environmental planning and development. This project will ensure our streets, beaches, ecosystems, wetlands and other areas of biodiversity are maintained. I am eagerly looking forward to this seamless transformation at SSA. My Friends, this is who we are.”

The project is a cooperation between the Sanitation Service Authority (SSA) and Barbadian company Prosource Limited, which will vastly improve the efficiency, reliability, and regularity of waste collections. Prosource Limited, whose expertise lies in the residential, commercial, and industrial waste sector, will provide and implement a fully managed end to end solution for the country. Prosource Limited is a part of the Innotech Group and has successfully completed similar projects in the region. In 2020, the Solid Waste Management Corporation of St. Kitts engaged the company to undertake an island-wide waste collection improvement project. David Tomlinson, Director of Prosource Limited, explained how it works for the people of Barbados. “Each household in Barbados will be provided, free of charge, with a standardized Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) enabled 65-gallon roll-out cart for general waste and an 18-gallon bin to be used for commingled recycling. In addition, all the SSA’s collection compactor trucks will be retrofitted with market-leading equipment for mechanically lifting the carts. The RFID readers installed on the trucks will track collection activity, improve collection efficiency, and the in-cab route optimization and management solution will also benefit drivers whilst reducing SSA’s operational cost. Once implemented, the residential waste collection methodology for Barbados will change from a manual system to a much more efficient and safer mechanical operation.” The solution includes a specialist software system capable of tracking, monitoring, and providing analytics for waste collection services and operations. It also allows for automated work orders and asset inventory management. Households will now also have a convenient way to dispose of recyclables using the new recyclable bin provided by the SSA.

It is not just the public who will benefit from this project, according to SSA Chairman Ramon Alleyne. “This project will not only allow our team to be better equipped with state-of-the-art tools and technology, we will be able to deliver a higher standard of service to the public. Just as importantly, it will ensure safer, healthier and better working conditions for SSA’s workers who provide this critical service to the country.”

A cleaner Barbados will also be a benefit for the island’s tourism promotion efforts. A modern and progressive way of keeping the island environmentally friendly and clean can be a competitive edge for a destination, especially with health being a paramount consideration of travelers in deciding where to visit. Chairman of Innotech Group, Anthony Da Silva, stated, “This groundbreaking initiative is a huge win for the island, both for our people and our key industries such as tourism. It is innovative projects such as these that will hopefully serve as a model for the region. We must not overlook the importance of waste management and recycling, and this public health project is evidence that we are serious about making the improvements and investments necessary.”