Over 250 pastors attended in person, with more than 200 joining online.

The Shincheonji Jeonju Church buzzed with excitement, offering a lively festival atmosphere with a military band, traditional Korean music performances, and much to see.

The pastors in attendance expressed their gratitude, promising to share what they’ve learned, and presented Chairman Lee with a bouquet of flowers.

CARIBPR WIRE, JEONJU, KOREA, Mon. Oct. 14, 2024: The Grand Finale of the “Shincheonji Word Seminar” recently took Place in Jeonju, Korea with over 16,000 attendees. The event wrapped up a 20-day journey into the Book of Revelation, which began late last month and culminated on the 13th in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province.

The Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, led by Chairman Lee Man-hee, hosted the “Shincheonji Jeonju Word Seminar” on October 13th, with over 16,000 attendees, including 250 pastors. The event took place at the Shincheonji Jeonju Church, which was packed to its capacity, including the outdoor parking lot. Due to safety concerns and space limitations, not everyone who wished to attend could be invited.

As a result, more than 200 pastors tuned in online, and the total number of online viewers reached 117,000 people. From four hours before the event, crowds gathered around the Shincheonji Jeonju Church, and by two hours prior, both the building and the outdoor seating were fully occupied. To greet the early attendees, members of Shincheonji Church lined the 1-kilometer route from Honamjeilmun near the Jeonju Interchange to the event venue, welcoming guests with various performances. A military band and a traditional Korean music troupe paraded through the streets, turning the Word Seminar into a festive occasion.

Notably, 250 pastors from different denominations attended in person, adding significance to the event. Chairman Lee began his lecture by addressing the pastors, encouraging them to ask questions if they found any errors in his teachings.

Chairman Lee explained how the Book of Revelation is being fulfilled today, just as Jesus fulfilled the prophecies of the Old Testament. He emphasized that attendees should confirm whether they are living in accordance with the Bible and being recreated as the Bible describes. Chairman Lee reiterated that the contents of Revelation must not be altered and urged attendees to verify Shincheonji’s teachings, promising clarity.

After the lecture, two pastors from other denominations presented Chairman Lee with flowers, thanking him for helping them understand the Book of Revelation. They pledged to learn and share this message.

One pastor from the Jeonbuk region commented, “It was striking how Chairman Lee strongly emphasized not adding to or subtracting from the Book of Revelation, as it is Jesus’ promise. I think it would be good to open our hearts and seriously learn from these teachings.”

A missionary from a nearby area shared, “Since the Ulsan Word Seminar in January, I’ve watched his lectures on YouTube. The teachings are refreshing, almost shocking. I feel like I’ve found a new guide for my missionary work.” Shincheonji’s Thomas tribe members actively promoted the seminar, engaging with citizens directly, and local residents showed great interest, taking photos of the street parade.

Earlier this month, the Thomas tribe held a walking event to promote the seminar at Jeonju Pungnammun Market and Jeonju Hanok Village, continuing their efforts to share the fulfilled reality of the Book of Revelation.

A Shincheonji representative said, “We are grateful to everyone who supported and attended the event over the past 20 days. We will prepare even better opportunities to meet again. Moving forward, Shincheonji Church will continue to practice faith according to the Bible and fully dedicate ourselves to spreading the teachings of the Book of Revelation fulfilled in our time.”