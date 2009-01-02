Resorts Honor World’s Most Famous Fictional Chocolatier

CARIBPR WIRE, ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, Mon. Dec. 04, 2023: This December, Blue Diamond Resorts is set to delight travelers with a new and exciting themed all-inclusive experience at Planet Hollywood Cancun and Planet Hollywood Costa Rica, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resorts. Embracing the upcoming chocolate and sugar fever trend, Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts and its movie lifestyle will be offering chocolate treats, spa treatments, and entertainment that promise a unique and immersive experience for guests.

“The lifestyle at Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts revolves around immersing guests in various movie universes while they indulge in the luxury and energy of our resorts. Our temporary chocolate-based menu is just one of the many small details aimed at captivating guests through immersive experiences,” said Alejandro Rodriguez del Peon, Director of Marketing & PR for Blue Diamond Resorts. “We are very excited to invite everyone not only to enjoy this delicious limited-time-only offering but also to have the chance to experience the resorts’ numerous on-site amenities and modern accommodations.”

From December 13 to 15, travelers from around the globe are invited to indulge in exclusive offerings found only at Planet Hollywood Cancun and Costa Rica properties, all included in their all-inclusive stays. The chocolate event starts with a whimsical feast of delectable treats and drinks inspired by an iconic chocolatier at Fuel Coffee Co., creating social media-worthy moments from 4 to 6 pm.

Drinks featured include the Classic chocolate milkshake; Galactic milkshake with vanilla ice cream and cotton candy-flavored milk and a Mocha Almond Fudge with coffee ice cream, liquid chocolate and ground almonds.

Travelers will also experience exclusive chocolate-infused drinks in five bars in Cancun and pamper themselves with rich and indulgent chocolate spa treatments at the PH Spa, also available for guests at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults – Only.

Exclusive entertainment activations will be also held, including screenings of past movie masterpieces related to the imaginative world of chocolate, Foam Parties, and activities in the Star Kids Club of both resorts. For a sophisticated evening, fine wine tastings paired with locally sourced chocolates will be offered in Costa Rica’s Sunset Strip Steakhouse & Grill Restaurant.

The Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts of the hotel management company, Blue Diamond Resorts, offer a Vacation Like A Star™ all-inclusive experience in paradisiacal spots like Mexico and Costa Rica. With a unique concept that fits every personality, guests are invited to explore these Hollywood-inspired resorts, where luxury, entertainment, and memorable experiences take center stage.

For more information about Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts or to book your next vacation, visit www.planethollywoodhotels.com.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 60 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™, and the Sports Event Guarantee™. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed whether you´re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene where your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com

About Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts

Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts bring big-screen excitement to some of the most sought-after locales for an all-inclusive experience, where guests can Vacation Like A Star™. From the pristine shores of Cancun to the tranquil beaches of Costa Rica, these all-ages resorts feature authentic Hollywood memorabilia, a world of flavors, themed entertainment and exclusive activities for the entire family, as well as a premium service with the Star Class™ category for a full A-list treatment. While, Planet Hollywood Adult Scene, offer an all-inclusive adults-only glam getaway (18+) ideal for a romantic escape or a fun-filled adventure with friends that will turn any vacation into the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

This engaging and interactive experience at Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts, includes differentiated brand features and amenities, such as PHabulous Bed™, Plugged In™, Main Event Guarantee™ and star-quality accommodations.

To learn more about Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts, visit www.planethollywoodhotels.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5123ffb0-9373-4e97-8b95-cc10b4373444

DESCUBRE UN MUNDO DE INDULGENCIA CON EXPERIENCIAS INTERACTIVAS DE CHOCOLATE TEMÁTICAS CINEMATOGRÁFICAS EN PLANET HOLLYWOOD BEACH RESORTS

Los Resorts Rinden Homenaje al Chocolatero Ficticio Más Famoso del Mundo

CARIBPR WIRE, ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, Mon. Dec. 04, 202: Este diciembre, Blue Diamond Resorts está preparado para deleitar a los viajeros con una nueva y emocionante experiencia temática todo incluido en Planet Hollywood Cancun and Planet Hollywood Costa Rica, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resorts. Adoptando la próxima tendencia de fiebre del chocolate y azúcar, Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts y su estilo cinematográfico ofrecerán golosinas de chocolate, tratamientos de spa y entretenimiento que prometen una experiencia única e inmersiva para los huéspedes.

“La experiencia en Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts gira en torno a sumergir a los huéspedes en diversos universos cinematográficos mientras se deleitan con el lujo y la energía de nuestros resorts. Nuestro menú temporal basado en el chocolate es solo uno de los muchos pequeños detalles destinados a cautivar a los huéspedes a través de experiencias inmersivas”, dijo Alejandro Rodríguez del Peón, Director de Marketing y Relaciones Públicas de Blue Diamond Resorts. “Estamos muy emocionados de invitar a todos no solo a disfrutar de esta deliciosa oferta de tiempo limitado, sino también a tener la oportunidad de experimentar las numerosas comodidades y alojamientos modernos de los resorts”.

Del 13 al 15 de diciembre, se invita a viajeros de todo el mundo a disfrutar de ofertas exclusivas que solo se encuentran en las propiedades de Planet Hollywood Cancun y Costa Rica, todo incluido en sus estancias. El evento de chocolate comienza con un festín de delicias y bebidas inspiradas en un chocolatero icónico en Fuel Coffee Co., creando momentos dignos de redes sociales de 4 a 6 pm.

Las bebidas incluyen el batido clásico de chocolate; el batido galáctico con helado de vainilla y leche con sabor a algodón de azúcar, y un Mocha Almond Fudge con helado de café, chocolate líquido y almendras molidas.

Los viajeros también experimentarán bebidas exclusivas infusionadas con chocolate en cinco bares en Cancún y se mimarán con tratamientos de spa ricos e indulgentes de chocolate en el PH Spa, también disponibles para los huéspedes en Planet Hollywood Adult Scene Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults – Only.

También se llevarán a cabo activaciones exclusivas de entretenimiento, que incluyen proyecciones de obras maestras cinematográficas pasadas relacionadas con el imaginativo mundo del chocolate, fiestas de espuma y actividades en el Star Kids Club de ambos resorts. Para una noche sofisticada, se ofrecerán catas de vinos finos acompañadas de chocolates de origen local en el restaurante Sunset Strip Steakhouse & Grill de Costa Rica.

Los Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts de la compañía de gestión hotelera Blue Diamond Resorts ofrecen una experiencia Todo Incluido bajo el concepto Vacation Like A Star™ en lugares paradisíacos como México y Costa Rica. Con un enfoque único que se adapta a cada personalidad, se invita a los huéspedes a explorar estos resorts inspirados en Hollywood, donde el lujo, el entretenimiento y las experiencias memorables toman el centro del escenario.

Para más información sobre Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts o para reservar sus próximas vacaciones, visite www.planethollywoodhotels.com.

Acerca de Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts cuenta con un portafolio de más de 60 propiedades, que superan las 18,000 habitaciones en 8 países ubicados en los destinos vacacionales más populares del Caribe. Sus 9 marcas hoteleras líderes comprenden al galardonado All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, donde Todos son Familia. Sin importar si son vacaciones entre amigos, padres e hijos, parejas, bodas, retiros corporativos o de incentivos o viajeros solos, todos son familia en estas propiedades que ofrecen servicios personalizados y amenidades exclusivas, tales como All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™ y Sports Event Guarantee™. Para reenfocarse en relaciones y amistades valiosas, Hideaway at Royalton ofrece una experiencia sólo para adultos que incluye una exclusiva gastronomía y alojamiento preferencial para reforzar estar unido bajo el concepto Togetherness entre sus huéspedes. Disfrute a su manera en Royalton CHIC Resorts, una marca todo incluido que bajo su concepto “Party Your Way” brinda una vibrante y efervescente experiencia sólo para adultos para deleitarse con lo inesperado. A Millas de lo Ordinario, Mystique by Royalton ofrece a los viajeros la oportunidad de conectarse con su entorno en una moderna colección de resorts estilo boutique que muestran una vibrante belleza infinita. En Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril promete a huéspedes mayores de 21 años, unas vacaciones únicas Completamente al Natural con todo incluido y acceso a una costa exclusiva para máxima privacidad. Memories Resorts & Spa diseña las mejores experiencias para vacaciones familiares, reunión de amigos o simplemente para relajarse en pareja, mientras que Starfish Resorts ofrece un valor increíble, un entorno impresionante y una rica cultura y herencia. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invita a los huéspedes a vacacionar como las estrellas con Vacation Like a Star™, una experiencia atractiva e interactiva con elementos famosos de la cultura pop de películas, música y deportes icónicos, mientras Escape de los Paparazzi en Planet Hollywood Adult Scene donde sus vacaciones sólo para adultos serán el centro de la fascinación y la atención con glamour y exclusividad.

Para más información acerca de Blue Diamond Resorts, visite www.bluediamondresorts.com

Acerca de Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts

Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts lleva la emoción de la gran pantalla a algunos de los lugares más buscados para una experiencia todo incluido, donde los huéspedes pueden vacacionar como las estrellas con Vacation Like a Star™. Desde las prístinas costas de Cancún hasta las tranquilas playas de Costa Rica, estos resorts para todas las edades cuentan con auténticas piezas de memorabilia de Hollywood, un mundo de sabores, entretenimiento temático y actividades exclusivas para toda la familia, así como un servicio premium con la categoría Star Class™ para un tratamiento completo de famosos. Mientras tanto, Planet Hollywood Adult Scene, ofrece una escapada glamorosa sólo para adultos (18+) con todo incluido, ideal para una escapada romántica o una aventura llena de diversión con amigos que convertirá cualquier vacación en el centro de fascinación y atención con glamour y exclusividad.

Esta experiencia atractiva e interactiva en Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts incluye características y servicios de marca diferenciados, como PHabulous Bed™, Plugged In™, Main Event Guarantee™ y alojamiento de calidad estelar.

Para más información sobre Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts, visite www.planethollywoodhotels.com/es

Una foto asociada con este comunicado de prensa está disponible en:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5123ffb0-9373-4e97-8b95-cc10b4373444