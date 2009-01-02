Overwater Suites at Royalton CHIC Antigua Overwater Suites at Royalton CHIC Antigua

CARIBPR WIRE, ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, Oct. 04, 2024: Blue Diamond Resorts proudly announces the official opening of its 12 exclusive Overwater Suites at Royalton CHIC Antigua, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only, marking a significant milestone in luxury accommodations in the Caribbean. These vibrant, state-of-the-art suites represent the second-ever overwater accommodations in the West Indies, following the debut of Royalton Antigua’s iconic Chairman Overwater Bungalows in 2019.

The launch was commemorated with an elegant ribbon-cutting ceremony, welcoming the first guests to this one-of-a-kind luxury experience. Nestled above the crystal-clear waters of Antigua, these suites offer unparalleled privacy and indulgence, complete with stunning views, overwater hammocks, and personalized butler service.

With the opening of these breathtaking Overwater Suites, Royalton CHIC Antigua redefines adults-only luxury in the region, offering travelers the perfect mix of posh sophistication, modern amenities, and a vibrant vacation atmosphere.

“We are truly excited to unveil the new Overwater Suites, our second set on the island, which are poised to transform the Caribbean travel experience by offering guests the opportunity to enjoy overwater accommodations typically found in far-flung destinations like the Maldives,” said Jurgen Stutz, Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Distribution for Blue Diamond Resorts. “This opening invites adult travelers from around the world to discover the charm of Antigua, one of the region’s trendiest and most accessible destinations.”

These Overwater Suites offer guests a personalized experience tailored to exceed every expectation. Each suite boasts panoramic year-round sunset views, mesmerizing crystal-clear glass floors, private plunge pools, and direct ocean access—perfect for those seeking privacy and luxury. Enhanced with Diamond Club™ privileges, including dedicated butler service, guests can indulge in top-tier amenities designed for their ultimate comfort. Available in three distinctive categories—Chairman, Presidential, and Junior Suites—each accommodation provides a tranquil yet opulent retreat, while seamlessly integrating the vibrant, upscale energy that defines the ‘Party Your Way’ concept of Royalton CHIC Resorts. Here, every moment is elevated, offering a luxurious escape like no other.

The ribbon-cutting event signified not only the debut of these highly anticipated suites but also the start of a new chapter in Caribbean all-inclusive hospitality. After the ceremony, a celebratory toast with resort executives, accompanied by dazzling entertainment from the CHIC Angels, set the tone for a memorable event. Guests were then treated to an exclusive tour of the Overwater Suites, led by the resort’s General Manager, who presented the first guests with a special certificate for a future stay, commemorating their role in this historic moment for the resort.

Blue Diamond Resorts continues to revolutionize the all-inclusive, adults-only segment, elevating guest expectations with these Overwater Suites that perfectly blend fun, relaxation, and exclusivity in an exciting destination like Antigua.

For more information, visit royaltonchicresorts.com

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 80 properties, exceeding 20,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™, and the Sports Event Guarantee™. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed whether you´re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene where your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea5af24b-e119-4513-a59b-c18af3736372





El Caribe occidental inaugura su segundo conjunto de suites sobre el agua en Royalton Chic Antigua

Suites sobre el Agua en Royalton CHIC Antigua Suites sobre el Agua en Royalton CHIC Antigua

CARIBPR WIRE, ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, Oct. 04, 2024: Blue Diamond Resorts se enorgullece en anunciar la apertura oficial de sus 12 exclusivas suites sobre el agua en Royalton CHIC Antigua, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only, marcando un hito importante en las opciones de alojamiento de lujo en el Caribe. Estas modernas y vibrantes suites representan la segunda experiencia de hospedaje sobre el agua en el Caribe Occidental, tras el debut de los icónicos Chairman Overwater Bungalows en Royalton Antigua en 2019.

El lanzamiento fue conmemorado con una elegante ceremonia de inauguración, donde se dio la bienvenida a los primeros huéspedes de esta experiencia de lujo única en su tipo. Ubicadas sobre las aguas cristalinas de Antigua, estas suites ofrecen una privacidad e indulgencia incomparables, con vistas impresionantes, hamacas sobre el agua y servicio de mayordomo personalizado.

Con la apertura de estas impactantes suites sobre el agua, Royalton CHIC Antigua redefine el lujo solo para adultos en la región, brindando a los viajeros la mezcla perfecta de sofisticación, modernidad y un ambiente vibrante para unas vacaciones inolvidables.

“Estamos muy emocionados de presentar las nuevas suites sobre el agua, nuestro segundo conjunto en la isla, que están destinadas a transformar la experiencia de viaje en el Caribe, al ofrecer a los huéspedes la oportunidad de disfrutar de alojamientos sobre el agua, típicos de destinos lejanos como las Maldivas”, comentó Jurgen Stutz, Vicepresidente Senior de Ventas, Marketing y Distribución de Blue Diamond Resorts. “Esta apertura invita a los viajeros adultos de todo el mundo a descubrir el encanto de Antigua, uno de los destinos más modernos y accesibles de la región”.

Estas suites sobre el agua ofrecen a los huéspedes una experiencia personalizada diseñada para superar todas las expectativas. Cada suite cuenta con vistas panorámicas a los atardeceres durante todo el año, suelos de cristal para admirar las aguas cristalinas, piscinas privadas y acceso directo al océano, ideales para quienes buscan privacidad y lujo. Enriquecidas con privilegios Diamond Club™, que incluyen servicio de mayordomo exclusivo, los huéspedes pueden disfrutar de comodidades de primera categoría diseñadas para su máximo confort. Disponibles en tres categorías distintivas—Chairman, Presidencial y Junior Suites—cada alojamiento ofrece un refugio tranquilo y opulento, integrando a la vez la vibrante y sofisticada energía que define el concepto ‘Party Your Way’ de los Royalton CHIC Resorts. Aquí, cada momento es una experiencia elevada, ofreciendo una escapada de lujo sin igual.

La inauguración no solo marcó el debut de estas esperadas suites, sino también el comienzo de un nuevo capítulo en la hospitalidad todo incluido del Caribe. Tras la ceremonia, los ejecutivos del resort ofrecieron un brindis en un ambiente festivo, acompañado de un vibrante entretenimiento a cargo de las CHIC Angels, que estableció el tono para un evento verdaderamente inolvidable. A continuación, los huéspedes disfrutaron de un recorrido exclusivo por las suites sobre el agua, guiado por el Gerente General del resort, quien obsequió a los primeros huéspedes con un certificado especial para una futura estancia, conmemorando su papel en este momento histórico para el resort.

Blue Diamond Resorts continúa revolucionando el segmento todo incluido solo para adultos, elevando las expectativas de los huéspedes con estas suites sobre el agua que combinan perfectamente diversión, relajación y exclusividad en un destino emocionante como Antigua.

Para más información, visite royaltonchicresorts.com

Acerca de Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts cuenta con un portafolio de más de 80 propiedades, que superan las 20,000 habitaciones en 8 países ubicados en los destinos vacacionales más populares del Caribe. Sus 9 marcas hoteleras líderes comprenden al galardonado All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, donde Todos son Familia. Sin importar si son vacaciones entre amigos, padres e hijos, parejas, bodas, retiros corporativos o de incentivos o viajeros solos, todos son familia en estas propiedades que ofrecen servicios personalizados y amenidades exclusivas, tales como All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™ y Sports Event Guarantee™. Para reenfocarse en relaciones y amistades valiosas, Hideaway at Royalton ofrece una experiencia sólo para adultos que incluye una exclusiva gastronomía y alojamiento preferencial para reforzar estar unido bajo el concepto Togetherness entre sus huéspedes. Disfrute a su manera en Royalton CHIC Resorts, una marca todo incluido que bajo su concepto “Party Your Way” brinda una vibrante y efervescente experiencia sólo para adultos para deleitarse con lo inesperado. A Millas de lo Ordinario, Mystique by Royalton ofrece a los viajeros la oportunidad de conectarse con su entorno en una moderna colección de resorts estilo boutique que muestran una vibrante belleza infinita. En Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril promete a huéspedes mayores de 21 años, unas vacaciones únicas Completamente al Natural con todo incluido y acceso a una costa exclusiva para máxima privacidad. Memories Resorts & Spa diseña las mejores experiencias para vacaciones familiares, reunión de amigos o simplemente para relajarse en pareja, mientras que Starfish Resorts ofrece un valor increíble, un entorno impresionante y una rica cultura y herencia. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invita a los huéspedes a vacacionar como las estrellas con Vacation Like a Star™, una experiencia atractiva e interactiva con elementos famosos de la cultura pop de películas, música y deportes icónicos, mientras Escape de los Paparazzi en Planet Hollywood Adult Scene donde sus vacaciones sólo para adultos serán el centro de la fascinación y la atención con glamour y exclusividad.

Para más información acerca de Blue Diamond Resorts, visite www.bluediamondresorts.com

Una foto asociada con este comunicado de prensa está disponible en: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea5af24b-e119-4513-a59b-c18af3736372/es





Para más información, contacte a [email protected]